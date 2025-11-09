You’re not alone if Windows 10 tells you that ESU is temporarily unavailable, especially if you are based in Europe. Several users told me that they are not able to sign up for Windows 10 Extended Security Updates, even as the OS has already reached the end of support on October 14, 2025. The next patch is scheduled for November 11 only for those with ESU.

On October 20, 2025, a Dutch user reached out to me with a screenshot in their language that shows Windows 10 ESU is not available. Windows Update clearly warns that the OS is out of support, and it won’t get Windows updates, and urges you to sign up for Extended Security Updates (ESU) or check for Windows 11 requirements.

But when you click on the “Enroll now” button, some of you will see an alert that says “ESU Enrollment available soon.” ESU enrollment available soon.” “Enrollment for Windows 10 Extended Security Updates is temporarily unavailable in your region,” Microsoft explains in the alert, and it does not tell us when ESU will finally work.

Microsoft says ESU is a staged roll out

When I asked Microsoft for more details, it previously told me that ESU can take time to show up on all PCs, due to local market factors, especially if you are based in Europe.

“The enrollment experience for the Windows 10 Extended Security Updates (ESU) program may vary by region based on local market factors,” Microsoft told Windows Latest in a statement recently.

“ESU enrollment will begin rolling out to Windows 10 customers in the EEA in early October, with coverage available beginning October 15, 2025. The latest Windows update is required to enroll in ESU,” Microsoft explained.

Microsoft also told me that it’s been making changes to options offered in the EU and that might delay things for some people, so if you are not seeing the ESU option and Windows Update shows an error that it’s unavailable, you’re not alone. This appears to be an issue affecting some people in certain regions.

However, it doesn’t make sense if you ask me. Microsoft told us clearly that the ESU option would appear for everyone in early October. For those based out of the United States, ESU appeared in September, and even August if you had installed the optional monthly. But now we are in November, and ESU does not show for some users.

ESU shows “Something went wrong.”

In fact, some of you in the United States and other regions will also run into an error where Windows Update ESU fails with “Something went wrong.”

“We can’t enroll you in Extended Security Updates right now. Close this window and try again,” the warning reads.

In our tests, Windows Latest observed that “Something went wrong” ESU screen appears when Windows thinks your PC isn’t eligible for the consumer Extended Security Updates.

This can happen due to two reasons. First, if Windows thinks you’re based out of an unsupported region, which appears to be Russia. Second, if Windows determines your PC as part of an organisation. In that case, you need to pay for Extended Security Updates for business.

However, Windows Latest understands that there are some cases where even a consumer PC can get recognised as a work PC.

For example, if you connected a work account or tried connecting in the past, leftovers from an old work or school connection, could incorrectly identify a regular PC as an enterprise PC by the ESU program.

If that happened in your case, try fully disconnecting any work or school account and delete related folders in File Explorer.

Home Share Newsletter Subscribe Subscribe Push notifications