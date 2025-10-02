Windows 11 25H2 is here, but it won’t show up if there’s a safeguard hold, which blocks the upgrade due to compatibility issues. Over the weekend, Microsoft lifted two upgrade safeguards, including a policy that prevented some Intel PCs from installing this year’s feature update.

While these upgrade blocks were originally for Windows 11 24H2, they also apply to version 25H2. As Windows Latest explained earlier, Windows 11 24H2 and 25H2 are the same codebase. In other words, 25H2 is delivered to 24H2 PCs as a tiny “enablement package” that just flips version and build numbers.

If a device running 23H2 or Windows 10 was blocked on 24H2 because of a bad driver or app, it was also blocked from 25H2.

Windows Latest spotted that Microsoft placed compatibility blocks on PCs with Intel Smart Sound Technology and some integrated webcams. Over the weekend, Microsoft quietly updated its documentation to confirm these issues are finally mitigated.

Windows 11 upgrade blocks were applied in 2024

Windows updates always patch bugs, but these two issues are particularly interesting because they were first identified almost a year ago (September 2024).

As I noted, Windows 11 25H2 = 24H2, so these upgrade blocks were originally applied for those trying to upgrade to 24H2. Unblocking allows version 25H2 to show up for more PCs.

Microsoft blocked the Windows 11 upgrade on PCs with certain versions of Intel’s IntcAudioBus.ss file

In 2024, Microsoft identified an issue where Intel’s 11th-gen and newer CPUs with Intel SST (Smart Sound Technology) will run into Blue Screen of Death after installing Windows 11’s 24H2 update. After the issue’s root cause was confirmed, Microsoft placed an upgrade block on PCs using Intel file ‘IntcAudioBus.ss with version 10.29.0.5152 or 10.30.0.5152.

Microsoft said the upgrade block can be bypassed when a fix is released for Windows 11 or if users find a newer driver on the OEM’s website. Thankfully, it looks like the issue is finally fixed in Windows 11, and a newer driver is no longer required. The update, including Windows 11 25H2, will now show up.

Your camera no longer blocks Windows 11 25H2

A bug in Windows 11 broke the web camera for some people, and Microsoft eventually blocked Windows 11 feature upgrades without telling us who exactly is affected. This upgrade block was applied in 2024, and we still don’t know how many users were blocked from installing Windows 11 24H2 or 25H2, but now the upgrade block has been lifted.

The upgrade block made sense because we rely on the camera for too many things, and the issue affected all use cases, including using a camera for calls, capturing a photo via the camera app, or using facial recognition to authenticate something with Windows Hello.

Microsoft implemented the compatibility block on such devices, and it’s not hard to imagine the impact on laptop users. We had no problem installing the Windows 11 24H2 update on our personal and work laptops, but some users were affected.

Thankfully, these two upgrade blocks have been lifted. This means if you’re on Windows 10 or Windows 11 23H2, and Windows 11 25H2 is available in your region, you can now smoothly upgrade. If you can’t wait, you can follow our guide that tells you where and how to install Windows 11 version 25H2 using the Installation Assistant or Media Creation Tool.

The upgrade was earlier blocked via Installation Assistant, but it’ll now show up.

Windows 11 24H2 was a botched release from the beginning, and we hope that version 25H2 isn’t as troublesome as its predecessor.

Right now, Microsoft is aware of four issues in Windows 11 25H2, but we don’t think they’re a deal breaker.

For example, a bug in version 25H2 could block SMBv1 file sharing, but it’s not a problem for the majority of businesses because newer SMBs do not have issues. Then, there are reports of the Media Creation Tool not working on ARM PCs. Microsoft, it’s not a critical issue because most people don’t use the tool on their Snapdragon PCs.

