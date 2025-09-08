As Windows Latest correctly reported long before Microsoft made it official, Windows 11 25H2 is a minor release. It’ll begin rolling out widely in October (or September end if no last-minute bug is found). Windows 11 25H2 is already in the Release Preview Channel, and Microsoft has confirmed it’ll publish ISO installation media files soon.

I noticed that Microsoft quietly updated its August 29 announcement on Windows 11 25H2 with a note that the installation media files will be uploaded ‘soon.’ Preview ISOs were originally supposed to arrive in the first week, but it seems delayed. However, I don’t think that will delay the general availability of the OS.

“The ISOs for Windows 11, version 25H2 are delayed and coming soon,” Microsoft noted in an update to its blog post on September 4, 2025.

25H2 ISOs are going to be huge in size, as they were for version 24H2, but if you’re going to upgrade a device already on version 24H2, you’ll barely notice the “installation” process. That’s because Windows 11 25H2 is not even 5mmb in size when it’s installed via Windows Update.

Windows 11 25H2 update simply downloads an .ekb, which means an enablement package, and it requires a single restart to apply changes. When an enablement package is loaded onto your PC, it turns on the ‘inactive’ features already present in version 24H2 and changes OS Build and OS version numbers.

Features are turned on using the registry, but you might wonder when the features were added to the OS. Features are added via monthly cumulative updates for Windows 11 24H2, but they’re in a hidden state. However, when you install Windows 11 25H2 via Windows Update, you’re downloading .ekb, which just activates the features.

“New features we develop for Windows 11, version 25H2 are part of the version 24H2 branch. When the new code is complete, we include it in the monthly LCUs for Windows 11, version 24H2, in a Disabled state,” Microsoft noted. 25H2 simply flips the Disabled state to Enabled, and you’ve all the changes.

More new features will be added via the upcoming cumulative updates for both 24H2 and 25H2, as they share the same underlying engine. Microsoft has also reduced the size of the recent cumulative updates by 40%, so that would make it easier to get new features in the coming months.

Trying out Windows 11 25H2 via Release Preview Channel

Right now, if you want to try out Windows 11 25H2, you can join the Release Preview Channel and download it. Once the new OS release hits general availability (available outside the Insider Program), you can exit the Release Preview Channel and continue to get monthly cumulative updates. It’ll not void the device’s warranty.

I’ve been using Windows 11 2025 Update for the past several weeks on my primary device, and I can confirm that it’s not any different from version 24H2.

If you’ve an up-to-date version of Windows 11 24H2, you’ll not notice any difference after installing Windows 11 25H2. That means you’ll have the same issues as you do on version 24H2. It also means there are technically no new features.

Of course, you’ll get the new Start menu out of the box, but it’s also coming to version 24H2 in the next few weeks. I wouldn’t call it an exclusive feature, as Microsoft previously told Windows Latest.

A while ago, Microsoft denied when I asked the company if the new Start menu, which finally allows you to hide the Recommended feed, would be exclusive to version 25H2. The company told me that the Start menu and all other changes in version 25H2, including power efficiency improvements, will be rolled out to everyone.

Another noteworthy change is the new colourful battery icons, but that’s also coming to Windows 11 24H2.

The only advantage is that Windows 11 25H2 ships with these features out of the box, whereas you need to wait for the changes to ship in 24H2 gradually.

Share Newsletter Subscribe Subscribe Push notifications