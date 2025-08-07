Intel just published GPU driver 32.0.101.6987 (WHQL-certified, which means guaranteed quality) for Arc and other GPUs. Based on our tests, Windows Latest can confirm Intel driver comes with noticeable performance improvements. My Spectre is smoother after the patch, with up to 5% FPU boost. There’s also a new GPU memory override control feature.

Before I start talking about the update, let’s take a look at how you can download and install it. If you’re using one of the newer updates released in 2025, you might have an app called ‘Intel Graphics Software.’ This has a built-in update system, so you can open the app, go to the Home tab, and check for driver updates.

Since it’s a WHQL-certified driver, which means it has cleared Microsoft’s quality check, you should immediately get 32.0.101.6987.

I noticed that the Intel Graphics Software app doesn’t tell you the update it’s downloading, but it has to be version 32.0.101.6987, as it’s the one being offered via the legacy Intel support assistant. If you don’t have Graphics Software, use Intel’s website.

Intel GPU driver version 32.0.101.6987 makes Windows 11 feel snappy

I’m actually not making this up, but based on several tests by Windows Latest, Intel GPU driver 32.0.101.6987 does make the animations feel a bit snappier in Windows 11 version 24H2. I haven’t tested Windows 10 yet, but I don’t expect anything to significantly improve there because Windows 10 is already faster (less graphics-intensive for OS animations).

According to the release notes spotted by Windows Latest, Intel’s August 2025 update improves power management for select CPUs. For example, if you’ve a PC with Ultra 200V series, which is codenamed Arrow Lake-H, you’ll not only get better performance, but also better power management, which means longer battery life.

You’ll also notice better performance with lower power modes, which is an interesting move because it means Intel can now deliver better with limited power consumption.

Intel is also promising up to 6% average FPS uplift in certain games. For example, if you’ve a PC with an Arc B series GPU, you might notice 6% better FPS when you play games like The Dark Ages at 1080p resolution and path tracing feature turned on. The 6% performance boost is in comparison to the June 2025 driver.

Here is the full list of performance and other fixes:

Intel has turned on “Game on Driver” support for B-series, A-series Graphics GPUs and other built-in Intel Arc GPUs.

You’ll notice better performance and graphics when playing games like Battlefield 6( Beta) and Mafia: The Old Country.

That’s a solid list of changes in the August 2025 update for Windows 11 Intel CPUs, but what caught my attention was a new toggle that lets you select how much of your normal system RAM the built-in Arc GPU can use. This toggle is called “Shared GPU Memory Override,” and it’s rolling out to select PCs.

Intel won’t tell us what it really takes to see the toggle, but it looks like it’s reserved for select CPUs only, at least for now. Right, Intel’s Arc GPUs don’t have their own VRAM, so they rely on the memory from the RAM.

Windows decides how much to share with the GPU, but that may not be enough for all use cases, and Intel wants to give you control, so you can decide how much RAM can contribute to Arc VRAM.

Intel doesn’t want its GPUs to run short on memory for the integrated GPU, which affects the performance of Windows 11 in GPU-intensive tasks.

Windows 11 25H2 tests CPU optimization

Because this story is all about Intel and Windows 11 performance, I think it’s also worth noting that Windows 11 25H2 might add a new feature that some of you might like.

With Windows 11 25H2, Microsoft plans to automatically throttle CPU usage when the system detects the OS is idle and not being used actively. The CPU will not be throttled when a video is being rendered, a game is in the background, or a video is playing, even when you’re not actively using the PC.

Active usage doesn’t mean working with a mouse and keyboard, but it also includes background activity, such as video encoding.

This feature will particularly benefit Intel PCs, as they’re still pretty bad with battery life. If the CPU is throttled, you can extend battery backup. You’ll be able to turn off the feature in Settings.

