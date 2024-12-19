After a disastrous October and November, Windows 11 24H2 is back with new compatibility problems. Windows Latest has already covered the new version’s problem with Ubisoft games, apps, and other services. PCs with Dirac Audio join this long list of reported Windows 11 issues.

Like most of the previous issues, this Direc Audio problem stems from the cridspapo.dll file, which is incompatible with 24H2. As a result, the PC cannot identify any audio device, be it the inbuilt speakers, external Bluetooth audio devices and more. It is a sound optimisation technology to improve the audio output, but the drivers don’t work with the latest version update.

According to Microsoft, the manufacturer will release a patch to fix this audio issue. Meanwhile, the PCs with the update cannot use audio, a core feature of a computer. The obvious option is to roll back the update or do a clean install of Windows 11 23H2, on which the drivers work fine.

Microsoft will start offering the driver update with a system update once the manufacturer releases them. Until then, 23H2 PCs with Dirac Audio won’t get the Windows 11 24H2 update suggestion in the settings app.

Instead, they’ll see a new “Upgrade to Window 11 is on its way to your device. There is nothing that requires your attention at the moment. Once the update is ready for your device, you’ll see it available on this page” message.

It’ll contain a link to all the safeguard blocks applicable to your 23H2 PC. We like this idea because you can know which apps and services need a manual update for your PC to become eligible for 24H2.

But that’s not the only issue.

Auto HDR struggles on 24H2

As already reported by Windows Latest, Windows 11 24H2 crashes some games that rely on Auto HDR feature.

The Dirac Audio is a manufacturer-related issue, but that doesn’t mean Microsoft has all the corners covered.

One of its gaming-centric features, Auto HDR, doesn’t work in Windows 11 24H2. The overall gameplay appears murky and dull, and some games crash abruptly while the feature is active.

The obvious solution is not to use Auto HDR at the moment and wait for Microsoft to release a fix. Since Auto HDR can be applied game-wise or globally, you can disable it for some games or turn it off completely. We suggest you do the latter, which is better than rolling back to Windows 11 23H2.

The update block is effective if you currently use Auto HDR on your Windows 11 23H2 PC.

Wait for a month or so until Microsoft irons out all the kinks with the new update.