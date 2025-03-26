Microsoft has FINALLY confirmed that Windows 11 version 24H2 has issues with RDP (Remote Desktop Platform). It’s rolling out an emergency server-side update to fix the issue, but this could take 24-48 hours before your remote sessions start working properly again.

In February 2025, Windows Latest first reported about RDP issues with Windows 11 version 24H2 when Microsoft had not acknowledged the reports. I tested the update and observed RDP issues after installing the January optional updates and later releases. While Windows 11 24H2 had RDP issues since day one, January update made it more widespread.

On February 25, Microsoft updated its documentation to confirm it was investigating reports of remote desktop failure. Later, Microsoft claimed these issues were fixed with the Windows 11 KB5052093 (February optional patch), but we noticed the problems persisted in the March update as well.

We also observed that more people started having Remote desktop connectivity issues after March 2025 update. I wrote about it in an article titled “Windows 11 KB5053598 issues, install fails, RDP disconnects‘, and it turns out our reporting was accurate (once again).

In an update to its support document, Microsoft has now confirmed the March update actually made the RDP issues worse.

“We’ve observed a significant increase in reports of this issue following the release of the March 2025 Windows security update,” Microsoft noted in a support document.

A server-side update is now rolling out with emergency fixes for Remote Desktop (RDP) woes on Windows 11, but what went wrong?

Remote desktop sessions automatically disconnect on Windows 11 24H2

In our tests, Windows Latest observed that the RDP issue specifically arises when an RDP session disconnects (such as just closing the RDP client or from network disruption). When reconnecting, the RDP session is established and the session is active. However, within the RDP session, we’re presented with the spinning dots at the login screen, which then freeze.

As some users previously told us, if you connect to the server via SSH, you will notice that the remote session is active with regular processes running.

“I have been using RDP to connect to my various Win 11 Pro VM’s for years. Since 24H2 it frequently hangs after connect. Basically, the point where it’s connected, authentication has taken place, the little animated circle is supposed to go around as it builds the remote session environment. Sometimes it gets to the circle, other times not quite to that point. But it never finishes the connection/session,” one of the affected users told us.

If you are affected by Remote desktop problems on Windows 11 24H2 and Windows Server 2016, you might run into unexpected connection glitches after 65 seconds of successfully establishing connections.

But this should stop now. Microsoft has finally patched the Remote Desktop problems using Known Issue Rollback (KIR), which is rolled out in stages, and takes up to 48 hours before the fix is applied. You can restart your device to speed up the process.