Windows 11 KB5052093 is an optional update for Windows 11 version 24H2, but it’s failing to install for some people due to 0x800f0983 and 0x800f0993. It looks like Microsoft pulled the update and re-released it yesterday, and it appears to have patched the installation problem for some users, but not for everyone.

KB5052093 is a pretty nice release with tons of improvements. For example, it fixed an issue where the Task Manager would identify an HDD as an SSD. Another bug has been fixed where File Explorer would struggle to handle a huge media collection. In addition, Microsoft added a feature that lets you share directly from a jump list on the taskbar.

Unfortunately, Windows 11 KB5052093 is failing to install for some users. As noted by a user in a Feedback Hub post spotted by Windows Latest, “2025-02 Cumulative Update Preview for Windows 11 Version 24H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5052093) install fails with error message 0x800f0993.”

“I have tried several times to update to this update however at 38 percent it stops then runs for several minutes before reporting a failure and then reverts back to the original software,” another user noted.

In a Feedback Hub post, Microsoft confirmed that it fixed installation issues but didn’t explain what changes were made: “We’ve made changes based on this feedback, and they’re ready to try on your current build.”

It turns out that Microsoft pulled the update, and it wasn’t showing up on our devices, but it seems to have been re-released yesterday. It will once again appear when you check for updates under Settings > Windows Update.

Other problems in the Windows 11 update

One user told me that when Windows 11 KB5052093 is installed, Call of Duty HQ (Black Ops 6) fails to launch. The Xbox app loading page opens, waits about 17 seconds for the game to launch, then says the game has crashed and outputs error code 0x0. The only way to fix this was to uninstall the Windows 11 24H2 KB5052093 update.

We’ve also spotted similar reports on Reddit, but these are some isolated cases, and the primary issue with the February 2025 optional update is installation issues.

According to the official support document, Windows 11 24H2’s latest update does not have many issues. However, the document still lists a bug in which Roblox does not work on ARM-based PCs, especially if you download it from the Microsoft Store on Windows 11.

The second known issue is with Citrix, where the components might not finish the installation when you apply the February or January 2025 updates.

“This issue was observed on devices with Citrix Session Recording Agent (SRA) version 2411. The 2411 version of this application was released in December 2024,” Microsoft noted in the support document.

What about you? Have you run into new issues after the update? Let us know in the comments below.