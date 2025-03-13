Windows Latest reported an out-of-the-blue OneDrive bug last year that obstructed file access in the File Explorer. The files appeared as internet shortcuts, and clicking them initiated a web redirect instead of opening the file. Microsoft acknowledged the problem on a community post and now has a dedicated support page describing the issue.

We spotted the page that lists the same statement as last year’s community post. The problem is still being worked on, which means that a lot of users cannot access their files locally. We scoured the recent threads of several community posts, which have an interesting bit of information.

Apparently, the file access and sync issue stems from a migration project happening in the backend. The most recent comments share the same reason for this OneDrive issue, citing the migration to be the core of the problem.

Some users have regained access to their OneDrive files, and the URL links are now gone. But others haven’t confirmed it, so that it could be rolling out gradually. The only way to know for sure is to frequently update the app to install the latest patch.

Or, you could use the web version to download the files manually which requires more effort. But users are now questioning the Redmond giant’s reliability.

When will OneDrive work properly again?

Since this has become a long-standing issue, the impatience among the users is understandable. How would you feel if you cannot access your data via an app that you use regularly? It would break the routine and invite unintended problems. If the files fail to sync, you won’t be able to see the new ones.

Taking almost a year to fix an issue with an app that over 250 million people use is unbearable.

However, you cannot migrate a whole organization to another storage app because it has a bug. Microsoft could have factored in the scale of affected users before stating the account migration. This incident will be a blot on OneDrive’s reputation because it broke the whole Windows integration, forcing the users to download files via a browser.