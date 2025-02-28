Skype, once worth $8.5 billion when Microsoft acquired the company in 2011, is going away in May 2025.

After neglecting Skype for years, bloating it with ads, MSN and Copilot, Microsoft is discontinuing the video calling app in favour of Microsoft Teams and will begin warning users in the coming weeks. This is based on the references spotted in Skype’s Insider Preview app for Windows 11 and Android.

Our friends at XDA first spotted the references to Skype’s end-of-support warnings inside Skype Insider Preview for Windows 11. In our tests, Windows Latest was able to verify the claims independently. We also spotted additional references that shed light on Microsoft’s “Skype to Teams” migration plans.

When chatting with a Teams user, Skype already displays an alert that “This person is using Teams, some features won’t be available.” In some cases, it will now even prompt users with a button to “Open in Teams” or warn them about “Unsupported content” in Skype, in the hope of convincing them to give up Skype and get Teams.

In addition, we spotted a similar end-of-support alert in Skype for Android, which began rolling out recently.

A new alert within the Android app reads, “Starting in May, Skype will no longer be available. Continue your calls and chats in Teams.”

This confirms that Skype is indeed being retired in favour of Microsoft Teams, and it’s not an error in the Windows 11 app.

Microsoft to display end-of-life notifications in Skype

Windows Latest understands that Skype might show a full-fledged banner in Windows 11 and Android apps, which might look like the following:

“Skype is Moving to Microsoft Teams.

Starting May 2024, Skype will no longer be available. To continue your chats and calls, switch to Microsoft Teams today.

What’s Changing?

Skype is being retired in favor of Microsoft Teams.

Your contacts and conversations are available in Teams.

Some Skype features may stop working soon.“

However, it’s important to note that Skype won’t stop working in May. Microsoft might give you a few months before you are forced to stop using Skype, but certain services might stop working eventually as the end-of-support date approaches.

Microsoft is also making sure you don’t end up deleting your account after you read these end-of-support alerts in Skype.

If you try to delete your Skype account, a new message now warns: “The Skype account you are about to delete is linked to your Microsoft account, which is also used on Microsoft Teams.”

This is also based on the additional references we spotted on Skype.

I am not surprised

Microsoft’s decision to discontinue Skype shouldn’t surprise anyone who is closely following Skype’s development.

While I usually do not write Skype-related articles because the updates are typically insignificant with Copilot or MSN-related stuff, we recently spotted that Microsoft had paused ads in Skype for Windows.

It was a surprising move, and I had hoped that Microsoft was trying to revive Skype, but it looks like plans have now changed.

Skype is going away in May 2025. Do you still use Skype? Let us know in the comments below.