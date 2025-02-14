The February 2025 security patch for Windows Server 2022 is here and packed with a lot of changes. Last month’s update introduced quite a few issues, including the problem with DAC and other USB devices, which stopped working and showed error code 10 in the Device Manager.

DAC devices with USB 1.0 input failed to work after last month’s update, causing quite an uproar in the community forums. Similarly, the system couldn’t tell that the attached camera devices were active.

There are several other fixes and a few reported problems as well. But before that, let’s discuss the offline file installer (.msu) links shared by Microsoft on the official Update Catalog site.

Download Links for Windows Server 2022 KB5051979

Windows Server 2022 KB5051979 Direct Download Links: x64 | Microsoft Update Catalog.

What’s new in Windows Server 2022 Build 20348.3207?

The KB5051979 update bumps the system to Windows Server 2022 Build 20348.3207 and resolves the memory leak issue with predictive input ideas. It also patches the Device Health Attestation service problem that hindered the upgrade process on Windows Server 2016.

There was also an issue with symbolic links, which the OS uses to refer to another file/folder link. The system crashed while accessing these links.

Apart from these problems, some disastrous effects of the January 2025 update still linger.

One of them is the System Guard Runtime Monitor Broker Service-related errors in the Event Viewer. Microsoft has confirmed it as a harmless false error that doesn’t impact the OS in any way. The service isn’t meant to be a part of the OS and will be purged in future updates.

However, systems with OpenSSH and Citrix aren’t that lucky, as these conflict with the January update and are in the KB5051979 update. You can use the workaround mentioned on the official update page to get these features working again.

It is worth noting that some of these fixes have also been rolled out to the Windows 10 consumer edition with KB5051974. Also, if you see the Outlook app getting installed after applying the Windows Server 2022 update, you can modify the Windows Registry to block web-based Outlook.

Speaking of Windows Server, Microsoft has patched issues with Windows Server 2025, including a bug that causes the device to fail with a boot error. This happens when you have NDIS Poll Mode turned on. Thankfully, the issue is now patched with Windows February 2025 Updates.

Microsoft has also posted two new cumulative updates for Windows 11. If you’re on Windows 11 23H2, you’ll get KB5051989 and KB5051987 on Windows 11 24H2.