New Outlook is auto-installed with Windows 10 KB5051974, which is February 2025’s big cumulative update. Microsoft told me that users have complete control over how new Outlook is installed on Windows 10, and it is possible to block the automatic installation by modifying BlockedOobeUpdaters in Registry Editor.

As soon as I installed Windows 10 KB5051974, I noticed that there was a new Outlook (new) added to the Start menu. It didn’t launch automatically or pinned to the taskbar. The app is simply being installed via the February 2025 cumulative update, and Microsoft told Windows Latest that this is expected behaviour.

New Outlook is built on top of outlook.com (the web client). It is a web app and has its share of advantages over the classic Outlook or Mail & Calendar apps. For example, the new Outlook is lightweight and comes with full Copilot integration.

However, at the same time, Outlook (new) doesn’t feel native at all and misses out on several advanced features.

How to prevent Outlook (new) from auto installing on Windows 10

To block new Outlook before it installs with KB5051974, Microsoft told me to follow these steps:

Open Windows Registry from the Start/Search. In Registry Editor, navigate to the following location HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE \ SOFTWARE \ Microsoft \ WindowsUpdate \Orchestrator \UScheduler_Oobe In the new location, create a new REG_SZ entry and call it BlockedOobeUpdaters. Inside BlockedOobeUpdaters, create a new value [“MS_Outlook”]. Close the editor.

Now, Windows won’t install the new Outlook.

It is also worth noting that Registry changes are necessary because every new Windows Update will attempt to install Outlook (new).

For example, if you install KB5051974 today, then manually uninstall the new Outlook in the hope that it will not show up again. This will not work.

March 2025 update will bring back the app.

This is why it is necessary to follow the above steps and block Outlook (new).

Remove new Outlook after it’s automatically installed on Windows 10

If you are reading this article after installing the February 2025 Security Patch (KB5051974), it is fair to assume that the new Outlook has already been installed on your system.

To uninstall the app, you can follow these steps:

Open Windows PowerShell as Administrator from Search or Start. In PowerShell (admin), press the following command and press enter to remove the app:

Remove-AppxProvisionedPackage -AllUsers -Online -PackageName (Get-AppxPackage Microsoft.OutlookForWindows).PackageFullName

Outlook will be removed and won’t reinstall with future updates if you follow all the steps.

Pro tip: In the case of organizations, this can be done for users, so you can use the below PowerShell command to uninstall Outlook (new):

Remove-AppxPackage -AllUsers -Package (Get-AppxPackage Microsoft.OutlookForWindows).PackageFullName

This removes Outlook only for current users but won’t prevent future installs. For that, just follow the steps I highlighted above.

Now, there is a special case where some of you might accidentally install the new Outlook when you’re using Mail & Calendar apps. Since Microsoft has ended support for Mail & Calendar apps, they will stop sending or receiving mail from Outlook servers, but they can still push the new Outlook.

To block Outlook (new) from installing via Mail & Calendar apps, Microsoft recommends removing uninstall Mail & Calendar:

Get-AppxProvisionedPackage -Online | Where {$_.DisplayName -match "microsoft.windowscommunicationsapps"} | Remove-AppxProvisionedPackage -Online -PackageName {$_.PackageName}

But why is Microsoft doing this?

Mail & Calendar apps have been retired,and classic Outlook is only for Microsoft 365 subscribers, so there needs to be a default (free) email client on Windows. As a result, Microsoft has decided to force install Outlook web via monthly security updates.

However, Microsoft told Windows Latest that new Outlook does not replace current/legacy or classic Outlook. It is neither pinned to the taskbar nor auto-opened, and if you set the registry key ahead of installing the February 2025 update, the new Outlook will not be added.

In case of Windows 11, all newer builds of 23H2 or any build of 24H2 comes with new Outlook.