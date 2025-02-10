Microsoft Copilot has a new feature called Think Deeper, which was previously limited to a $20 Copilot Pro subscription, but it is now available for everyone. The Think Deeper feature is powered by ChatGPT o1’s reasoning feature, but it doesn’t support an internet connection yet, which means it cannot access Bing. However, this could change soon.

In an X post, Microsoft AI’s CEO Mustafa Suleyman confirmed that Copilot’s Think Deeper would soon support an internet browser, which means it will be able to look for answers and details on Bing search, take its time to frame an answer, and finally upload its response. The best part is it will remain free with some limitations.

In a statement to Windows Latest, Microsoft officials also independently confirmed that Copilot Deep Research will support Internet/Bing integration and cite sources as it always does. If you have ever used 1o with the Internet on ChatGPT, you probably realize that the Internet integration could be a game changer in many ways.

For those unaware, by default, Copilot searches its knowledge base and the internet for answers, but when combined with Think Deeper, it can think before answering, which is why the answers make more sense. The odds of hallucination meaning are also at an all-time low because of high reasoning ability.

At the moment, it doesn’t support searching the internet for newer information. But what could be possible use cases when internet access is added to Copilot Think Deeper?

For example, if you’re working on a research paper, you can use Copilot Think Deeper to look into any specific topic for you and then fact-check it against the internet information.

Another example is a student working on a project. If the project involves complex data or new research, Copilot can think deeply about your questions. It can pull in updated information from Bing to help you understand the topic better.

Pretty nice, right? But this is not the only big Copilot update. Recently, Microsoft turned on Copilot Voice in new languages and our sources also confirmed that Copilot Voice will support all lamngauges in future, so you will be able to talk back to the AI, similar to how you can talk with ChatGPT.