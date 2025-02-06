Microsoft told me that Copilot Voice, which is currently optimized for English, now supports other languages in “limited capacity”.

On October 1, 2024, Microsoft unveiled Copilot version 2 with a new take on “personal assistant,” somewhat similar to an AI called “Pi” developed by Mustafa Suleyman, who now heads Microsoft’s AI division.

The new Copilot also shipped with Copilot Voice, which lets you directly speak to the AI like a human. At that point, Copilot Voice was exclusive to regions like the United States and required a Copilot Pro subscription to work (similar to ChatGPT Plus). In November, we noticed that Microsoft unlocked Voice AI for free users.

Two months later, in January 2025, Microsoft began experimenting with multiple-language support for Copilot Voice. On January 8, 2025, I noticed that Copilot Voice can now talk to me in German. Later, I observed that it works with most of the popular languages, including French, Spanish, Hindi, etc.

In a statement to Windows Latest, Microsoft officials have finally confirmed that it is experimenting with a better version of Copilot Voice that does not limit itself to just English.

“At this time, Copilot Voice is optimized for English,” Microsoft told Windows Latest in a statement. “However, other languages may be supported in limited capacity and we are working to bring more support over time.”

Sounds great, right?

However, there’s a catch—Copilot won’t initiate the conversation in your preferred language unless you tell it to.

Even if you select German as your primary language in Copilot settings, it will still try to speak with you in English. But as soon as you start talking in German, it will respond in German.

Copilot Voice is being tested in other languages, more optimized version coming soon

A trusted Microsoft source told Windows Latest that Copilot Voice has seen significant progress over the past few months. Microsoft has reportedly tested Copilot Voice support for other languages like Spanish and Portuguese, and the results are “promising”.

However, Copilot is not limited to these two or three languages in new internal tests. A Microsoft source told me that Copilot can understand and speak a wide variety of languages.

“There are plans to add support for more “optimized” language in the future,” a source told Windows Latest.

By “optimized“, our source was referring to “official and full-fledged” support because, remember, Copilot Voice already supports a wide variety of languages in a limited capacity. However, it’s not perfect yet.

In addition to new languages, Microsoft plans to add support for different voices. At the moment, you can configure Copilot to speak in four different voices: Wave, Meadow, Grove, and Canyon. But this could change in the future.

With support for new languages and voice modes, Microsoft could make Copilot a strong rival to ChatGPT, Gemini and other AI tools. What do you think? Do you prefer Copilot over ChatGPT? Let us know in the comments below.