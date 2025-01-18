Windows 11 24H2 users were having a tough time with multiple Ubisoft games, but now that issue has been resolved permanently. It’s one less problem on Microsoft’s list, which is great news for it and all the users who can now game peacefully on Windows 11 24H2.

Microsoft officially recognized the issues with Ubisoft games on 24H2 in November 2024. Back then, only two games, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Star Wars Outlaws, were fixed via a Ubisoft patch. But the Assassins Creed Valhalla, Odyssey, and Origins continued to encounter abrupt crashes and freezes, and even BSOD errors.

Microsoft’s solution for Windows 11 24H2 users was to bear with the issue and not play these games while Ubisoft worked on the patch. For 23H2 users, it applied a compatibility hold, restricting the PCs from being offered the 24H2 update. If any 23H2 PC had any of these conflicting games installed, the Redmond giant would hold the update.

Now, everything is clear. According to updated support document, you can now upgrade to the next version if you play any of these games on Windows 11 23H2.

Windows Latest can confirm Microsoft has worked with Ubisoft to fix Windows 11 24H2 issues with the following games:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Star Wars Outlaws

and Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Origins, and Valhalla.

But could there still be obstructions while upgrading to Windows 11? Well, it depends on whether you play some of the other affected games as well.

Path of Exile 2 faces performance issues in Windows 11 24H2

While Ubisoft games work fine now, it’s not the same story for Path of Exile 2.

According to reports seen by Windows Latest on multiple forums, including Reddit, the Windows 11 24H2 puts the game’s CPU usage to maximum and behaves erratically.

In our tests, Windows Latest observed that Path of Exile 2 crashes, causes the CPU to hit 100% usage, freezes, and is barely playable after the Windows 11 2024 Update.

Microsoft hasn’t officially recognized the issue yet, which frustrates the users even more. While the company isn’t correct to blame here as the devs will have to work on patches like Ubisoft did to make the game work fine on Windows 11 24H2.

But if you don’t play Ubisoft or Path of Exile 2, you’re free to play anything on 24H2 without problems, right? No. Microsoft might escape criticism for these games, but its Auto HDR, which is an operating system feature, also conflicts with games and produces the same problems on 24H2.

Currently, the issue has a workaround and not a permanent fix, which is to disable the feature and play games without it. But those who prefer HDR and bought a screen to enjoy games and streaming must turn it off in 24H2 to continue playing games. Otherwise, rolling back to 23H2 is the only solution.

It makes us wonder why Microsoft released the update when it’s half-baked, and users have to forcibly roll back or clean install 23H2 on their PCs.

To add salt to the wounds, the Windows 11 23H2 ISO isn’t available on Microsoft’s official download page anymore, which leaves you at the mercy of the company to fix the issues when they find time.