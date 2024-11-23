Since the last two months, Windows Latest has covered more than two dozen issues introduced by Windows 11 24H2. Another new problem with Ubisoft games has emerged after the issue with the Anti-cheat engine and Asphalt 8. Windows Latest spotted this change in update to Microsoft’s support documentation.

Like the previous problems, when a player tries to run some Ubisoft game on their newly updated Windows 11 24H2 PC, the game faces a launch issue. Even if it manages to run, it either stops responding or shows a black screen. Here’s the list of affected games listed in the official announcement:

Star Wars Outlaws

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

While Ubisoft was prompt to release a fix for Star Wats Outlaws, a newly released game with a huge 8.83 GB update (version 1.0.4.0), it didn’t share the same enthusiasm for other games. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which launched last year in December 2023, along with a few older titles, hasn’t received a patch yet.

Like the other two unresolved problems with Asphalt 8 and the Anti-cheat engine, Microsoft’s solution is stopping the 24H2 update rollout for PCs that have any of these five games installed.

But if you are on Windows 11 24H2 and cannot play your favorite Assassin’s Creed game, all you can do is terminate the game process from the Task Manager and try again. It is a temporary fix because the black screen issues and crashes will continue to occur, ruining your play sessions.

A more permanent fix is rolling back to Windows 11 23H2 if it’s been less than ten days since you updated to 24H2. Otherwise, a clean install of Windows 11 23H2 can ensure fewer performance issues in Ubisoft games. Meanwhile, another issue with scanners and printers surfaced on the same date.

USB eSCL scan devices are undiscoverable

eSCL is a driverless scanning protocol to find available devices (printers, scanners) via USB or wireless networks. However, 24H2 breaks its functioning, and the computer cannot find the devices that are connected using this protocol.

So, many users who use Mopria printers in offices or at home are left stranded.

Microsoft has no workaround for this issue and will halt the update offer for any PC with such printer drivers. Like the previous issue, you must return to 23H2 to ensure your scanners, printers, and other eSCL devices work properly.

Avoid forcibly installing the 24H2 update if you don’t see the notification yet in the Settings app. Microsoft might be blocking it until your device meets the upgrade standards.