The new Sticky Notes has been around for some time and Microsoft has made some more improvements to it on Windows 11 (and Windows 10). Unlike the legacy/old Sticky Notes, the new version is based on Win32 platform. Whether you like the Win32 app or not, it is here to stay. Let’s discuss its new features.

Firstly, you get the pinning ability in the Sticky Notes. So, your note can stay in the “Always on top” mode, even while using other apps. It is an excellent feature that was missing when Microsoft first introduced it.

Until now, we had to stack one window to a side and keep the note on the other side. The “always on top” mode is similar to Windows Calculator’s pin it on top feature, and it works really well in our tests.

Microsoft has also recognized the pain of copying the notes and added a copy button for it. Click on the three dots button on any note and select the Copy note option to select and copy everything in one go.

This is helpful because you can now add screenshots and text in the note, and adding a dedicated button comes in handy.

Lastly, you’ll find a dedicated shortcut for the new Sticky Notes app in the Start menu. The icon has a pink artwork in the center to differentiate it from the old app that still exists in Windows 11.

Note that you need to install OneNote to use the new Sticky Notes app. It’s not available as a separate download like before. We rarely use OneNote but Microsoft might have some “genius” reasoning to bundle it with Sticky Notes.

The app hasn’t replaced the old one, but its support document suggests it won’t receive any touchups.

So, you’ll have to move to the new Sticky Notes if you want the OCR, screenshot, and source-remembering capabilities. Many users have qualms with the latest version, which makes it less appealing.

“Sticky” performance

Windows Latest observed that the scroll feature wasn’t as smooth as the old version.

Microsoft assured us to fix the problem, but we didn’t see any improvements after the latest update. Users also faced sync issues with the app, which forced them to log in to get the sync to work properly.

The app no longer bears the Preview label. If Microsoft wants everyone to use the app, it should stop making excuses and resolve these issues.

Or it will disappear from the Store like the Paint 3D app, which was useful to many but neglected by the company.