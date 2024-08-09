Back in June, Windows Latest reported that Microsoft plans to auto-install a new Sticky Notes app, which will eventually replace the legacy/current Sticky Notes. As expected, Microsoft has started installing the new Sticky Notes (preview) whether you like it or not, but the update does not replace the old Sticky Notes.

This means you might see two Sticky Notes apps in the Start menu. The old or existing/legacy app is called just “Sticky Notes,” while the new version is called “Sticky Notes (preview).” Unlike the old app, the new Sticky Notes is deeply integrated into OneNote, and anyone with OneNote installed will automatically get the new app.

A Microsoft Office support representative told Windows Latest that the new Sticky Notes began rolling out more widely in August, but it’s still being rolled out “gradually”, so some of you may need to wait. What makes the new Sticky Notes particularly interesting is support for screenshots-based notes making-feature with a single click.

For example, if you capture a screenshot of Microsoft.com using Sticky Notes, the screenshot within the notes will attribute the link. This allows Microsoft to bring the note again when you visit the same document or website.

Also, the new Sticky Notes is not based on Microsoft Edge WebView. It’s a full-fledged Windows desktop client built on top of OneNote. Remember that the new Sticky Notes require you to sign into your Microsoft account to take advantage of the new features.

Sticky Notes (preview) laggy scrolling

The new Sticky Notes has received mixed reviews so far. While some people like the new interface, others hate the stuttering when scrolling through the notes.

As shown in the above GIF, Windows Latest observed the scrolling isn’t as smooth as it used to be in the legacy app.

This happens because Sticky Notes (preview) currently lacks support for the smooth scrolling feature, but I’m told the problem will be addressed in a future release.

Also, a few users have complained that they do not see their existing notes when they open the new Sticky Notes. In some rare cases, the new app does not sync the notes across other apps or platforms.

In a Feedback Hub post, one user noted that the sync has been acting up on Sticky Notes, and they lost half of their notes. The user wasn’t able to recover, even when they tried resetting the app.

“Something acted up in sync and the app will not load the data locally, it is always loading the incorrect data from the cloud. And I have not been able to identify the option to have them load it locally,” one of the affected users noted.

If you run into sync issues, you’ll need to sign in to the Sticky Notes app, sign out, and sign in again.

You can also use OneNote to sync your notes across other platforms. Sticky Notes is still in preview, so there are some rough edges.

Microsoft is aware of scrolling issues, but the company has not acknowledged reports of sync problems. The new Sticky Notes (preview) remains optional, and you can continue using the legacy version for as long as you like.

Do you like the new Sticky Notes? Let us know in the comments below.