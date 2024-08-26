Microosoft Edge browser’s development cycle frequently introduces new features. Some live on, while others have a short lifespan. Microsoft added rounded tabs in Edge last year but will purge it soon.

Microsoft watcher Venkat noticed this change in Edge in July, and the flag has now been updated to confirm that rounded tabs are going away.

The #edge-visual-rejuv-rounded-tabs flag bears a new description: “This feature will be discontinued soon.” However, when we checked a stable version of Edge on version 127, the rounded tabs feature wasn’t active by default.

The same is the case with the Edge version 128. Microsoft added rounded tabs for a long time without making them the default design. Currently, the tab design is identical to Chrome; it is rounded on two sides, and the bottom part merges with the tab.

The rounded tab design makes every tab pop and easy to distinguish, unlike the default design. However, we can’t ignore the fact that the setting has been available in experiments for so long, and most users didn’t bother.

There’s also a rounded corners flag in Edge that applies the same design to many browser elements. If you turn off the #edge-rounded-containers flag, everything loses the rounded effect.

We found it weird that the flag details mention that it enables rounded tabs, but there’s a separate (soon-to-be discontinued) flag for that.

If you found the rounded design appealing, you can still force Edge to use it.

Type edge://flags/ in the URL bar and press enter. Search for the #edge-visual-rejuv-rounded-tabs flag and set it to Enabled.

Relaunch the browser to apply the setting. If the tab design doesn’t change, navigate to the Appearance settings and enable the “Try the new look and feel of Microsoft Edge” option.

Restart Edge once more.

Upcoming Edge Features

Most of the new features in Edge will be AI-centric. It means that most settings will use Copilot to do the task faster. Windows Latest has covered many such features like Copilot in screenshot tool, AI theme generator, Crypto wallet section, site suggestions, and more.

However, performance improvement settings like RAM limiter and battery-life conserving features like using the built-in Windows 11 energy saver are also on the cards.