Still got those audio files? You might not be able to play them anymore. Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 24H2 will not include the famous AC-3 codec (Dolby Digital). However, some devices might still have the old codec if the manufacturer includes it.

When you install Windows 11 24H2 and try to play old media content in the AC-3 codec, Media Player will not open it. This includes Windows 11’s modern Media Player and other in-built apps capable of playing audio. By default, Windows 11 24H2 will no longer include the AC-3 codec, commonly known as Dolby Digital.

As first spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft confirmed this change in a support document quietly published earlier this week. The document states that Windows will continue to support popular codecs such as FLAC or ALAC, but the “AC-3 codec is no longer included with Windows starting with version 24H2.”

“On versions of Windows prior to Windows 11, version 24H2, the AC-3 codec is included. Beginning with Windows 11, version 24H2, the AC-3 codec is no longer included with Windows,” Microsoft noted in a support document spotted by Windows Latest.

Microsoft also confirmed that some devices may continue to ship with the AC-3 codec, but that’s only when the manufacturer chooses to preinstall it. For example, if an OEM is a close partner of Dolby, it may preinstall an AC-3 codec.

When the AC-3 codec is added manually, you can still play files encoded with the AC-3 audio codec (Dolby Digital) in native apps.

AC-3 codec is no longer used

AC-3 codec (Dolby Digital) debuted in the 90s and is being phased out, so this is not a surprising move. All streaming platforms and media companies have stopped using the codec when encoding new media files.

However, you might still come across some really old files encoded in AC-3 codec, as this codec once used to hold a significant presence in the audio market.

In that case, you won’t be able to play the audio file using the native apps on Windows 11, but you can always switch to better alternatives like the open-source MPV player.

Microsoft says it’s committed to supporting popular and modern codecs. The company continues to offer some codecs through “packs” in the Microsoft Store. These pack codecs include MPEG-2 Video Extension, HEVC Video Extension, VP9 Video Extension, AV1 Video Extension, and Web Media Extension.

The company also clarified that it won’t remove support for the AC-3 codec in older versions of Windows.

In addition to AC-3 codec, Windows 11 24H2 is set to remove Cortana, WordPad, Steps Recorder and several other legacy services. The update will begin rolling out on existing PCs in September/October.