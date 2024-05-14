Microsoft is getting more creative with using AI in its products. Windows 11 already comes with full-fledged Copilot integration, and Microsoft is taking more steps to improve the integration in Edge. The latest AI feature for Windows’ default browser is the ability to create themes using AI.

As per the listing mentioned on the Microsoft 365 roadmap page, the upcoming Edge feature will be called AI theme generator. It will allow you to create a new theme using text prompts and generate a series of images that will be applied as Microsoft Edge’s new theme.

The dominant color will be applied to the browser frame after the AI-generated image is used for the new tab page. For example, if black is the image’s dominant color on the Edge new tab page, then the frame will turn black to match the image color.

Microsoft Edge only supports system default themes (dark or light) and inbuilt themes. You can download more from the web store, but with the AI theme generator, the new theme will be unique to your PC.

Generating AI images with the DALL-E 3-based image generation tool is already available in Microsoft Copilot. You can use Edge or Copilot on Windows to do so. Even Microsoft Paint has Image Cocreator (recently rebranded from Paint Cocreator). But all of these produce images in 1024*1024 resolution.

Edge’s upcoming AI image generator will produce images with higher resolution and clarity. This is necessary for applying images as wallpapers on displays with resolutions of 1080P and above.

In addition to the AI theme generator, Microsoft wants to improve the way you print pages using Edge.

Edge tests Clutter-Free printing

Microsoft Edge added a new “ClutterFreePrinting” feature to the Canary channel. In our tests, Windows Latest noticed a new “Smart Print” option while attempting to print pages using Edge.

The “Smart Print” feature is a tool for removing ads from the page and printing only the main page content.

We tried using both advertisement and non-advertisement websites. For example, on Wikipedia, there were no ads, but this messed up the original structure of the page.

When we tested it on a post on Windows Latest, it incorrectly removed the featured image.

We were also surprised to see that all the other images and ads were gone too. This means that Microsoft needs to make some changes so that the page still looks good when printed.

More changes are coming to Edge for Windows.

Windows Latest previously shared Microsoft’s plan to block you from customizing Edge settings if your Windows license is not activated. The company also plans to use ChatGPT’s help to auto-fill online forms.