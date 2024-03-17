Windows 11 KB5035853 update and recent driver updates, released in March 2024, could make your Asus ROG Ally and other AMD hardware slower than usual and cause performance issues. Rog Ally users are experiencing massive performance drops after installing the recent March 2024 update.

Windows Latest reader Dixit Patel, who owns multiple AMD devices, commented in our previous post, adding that “it [performance issue] happens only with AMD owners. I have an Asus Rog Ally and an AMD-powered laptop. Both of them stutter and games run at 60 fps. Stats via MSI afterburner show 60 fps, but it is sluggish and feels like they run at 15 fps.”

Other users have also reached out to Windows Latest to document their performance issues on Asus Rog Ally. We also spotted multiple Reddit threads where Rog Ally owners shared their gaming handheld performance woes. Even super old games like DOOM 2 are stuttering and completely unplayable after installing the update.

“I’m experiencing some bad performance on Baldur’s Gate 3. Even when playing everything on Low, 900p and 20W, it doesn’t go any higher than 40fps and suddenly drops down to less than 20fps and lots of stuttering. When it happens, I always notice the GPU with 800mHz (not sure about the unit here),” one of the affected users noted in a Reddit thread.

Another Reddit user highlighted that the device consumed decent power but struggled while playing games. World of Warcraft worked like a charm before but managed merely 30-40 FPS after the new update, along with abrupt stuttering.

However, after disabling the In-game Overlay feature, some of you should be able to play games without stuttering.

How to fix Asus Rog Aly performance issues

Method 1: Try disabling the in-game overlay feature by following these steps

Open the AMD Adrenaline app. Click on the Settings icon and go to the Preferences section. Disable the In-game overlay toggle and then close the app. Restart your Rog Ally.

Method 2: Uninstall the March 2024 Windows Update by following these steps:

Search Uninstall Updates in the Start menu and press the Enter key. Click on the Uninstall button next to the KB5035853 update. Then click on Uninstall once again to remove the update.

Method 3: Resetting the AMD Adrenaline App using the Advanced Settings page:

Search AMD in the Start menu and click on the Advanced options. Navigate down to the Reset section. Click on the Repair button and check if the games work fine or not. If the stuttering persists, revisit the Advanced options page and click the Reset button. Now, launch AMD Adrenalin and create a new profile.

This isn’t an isolated issue with ROG Ally alone. Other users have reported BSODs and performance drops after the recent update.

Windows March updates are a disaster

It’s not the first time Windows updates have had problems with AMD machines. Even on our Asus laptop, the update keeps installing an incompatible version of the AMD driver, which causes the application not to start correctly.

As we noted in our previous article, reports of Windows 11’s BSOD and performance issues are growing in numbers after the March 2024 update.

The workarounds may only work for some users. In case of BSOD errors, you must remove the last installed update via the Windows Recovery Environment page. If you can boot to the desktop and experience BSODs occasionally, you can manually remove the Windows 11 update.