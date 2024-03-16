“Can it really get worse from here?” That was my first thought after failing to install the January and February 2024 cumulative updates despite multiple attempts. Then, on the 13th, Microsoft released Windows 11 KB5035853, which successfully installs. However, it seems to cause Blue Screen of Death errors for some users, including me.

KB5035853 is a new update rolling out as part of the Windows 11 March 2024 Update, and it comes with some notable improvements. For example, it allows you to use the Snipping Tool to edit screenshots captured on your Android phone quickly. A notification that pops up immediately after you capture a screenshot allows you to do this.

This might sound like a neat Windows Update, but it’s not. After successfully installing the cumulative update, one of my devices experienced a Blue Screen of Death immediately after login. As shown in the below photo, the reason for BSOD is “Thread Stuck in Device Driver”, which doesn’t explain the problem.

It turns out I’m not alone. Other people have also reported seeing a Blue Screen of Death on their login screen. One of our readers reported that their Lenovo hardware with Bitlocker failed to boot with Blue Screen of Death after the KB5035853 update.

Another user also reported a similar issue:

“We have a series of Lenovo AMD-based devices, all 21B9 model numbers, that are going into a loop requesting the Bitlocker code after KB5035853. Five devices started doing this afternoon after the update, unable to uninstall it. This is, of course, causing a major issue with the customer,” one of the affected users noted.

Several users have experienced significant slowdowns after installing Windows 11 March 2024 Update, with one reporting that their device “hitched like crazy,” and another noting prolonged boot times.

KB5035853 issues

In a Reddit thread spotted by Windows Latest, some users report their systems are “chugging hard,” with persistent stuttering and audio glitches, among other problems.

There’s also been a rise in the dreaded Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) errors since the update, with some mentioning Memory Management errors. Another big headache is that some users find they can’t start Windows 11 at all after the update.

One detailed complaint talked about blue screen errors saying “DPC_WATCHDOG_VIOLATION,” which could mean something’s wrong with the CPU or how the device manages power.

Here’s a list of all the issues we’ve spotted so far:

Problems with system stuttering, hitching, and taking a long time to boot up.

Problems with Lenovo L13 Ryzen Pro 7 machines, including boot loops and Bitlocker code requests”We are having issues with Lenovo L13 with Ryzen Pro 7… machines are going into a loop requesting the Bitlocker code.”

Reports of blue screens with different error codes.

These issues mostly affect Windows 11 users, but at least one user with Windows 10 reached out to me to highlight their struggle with printers after KB5035845.

Windows Latest’s reader told me about their struggle with getting an EPSON L3110 printer to work right after the update. They found a temporary fix: either running the Epson troubleshooter or restarting the Prit Spooler Service got the printer back on track and the stuck documents printed.

They also experienced issues with the HP Laserjet Pro MFP 225/226 PCL printer after installing the March 2024 Update.