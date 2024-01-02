The year 2023 is over, and while the whole world is busy partying, someone somewhere is still lamenting the death of Windows Phone. Have you ever thought about running Windows Phone on a MacBook? It sounds like a tech enthusiast’s wild dream, but it’s actually possible.

Fans of Windows Phone have done it all when trying to revive the OS and the phones. People have tried everything from trying to install the OS on Android Devices to repurposing old Lumias to Windows PCs. It’s been 6 years since the death of the OS, but Windows Phone refuses to die completely.

While the OS has been booted on Android and Windows devices in the past, we think we have found something epic this time. Someone has managed to boot up Windows Phone on a MacBook. Yes, you read that right, a MacBook, built by Apple.

Apple hardware is notoriously infamous for being extremely difficult to tinker with, but YouTuber Nobel Tech has seemingly done it. He has managed to load Windows 10 Mobile on an old MacBook and has even uploaded a video showing it in action.

Windows Phone seems to work fine. The most interesting aspect of this experiment is that the MacBook’s battery was not just recognized by Windows Phone, but its level was accurately displayed.

This is particularly surprising considering that one wouldn’t normally expect Microsoft to include all default Windows drivers in the Windows Phone system.

Another impressive aspect noted is how well Windows 10 Mobile apps adapt to the larger screen size of the MacBook.

Apps such as Calculator, Settings, Word, Alarms, Clock, Calendar, and even the UWP File Explorer, have been observed to scale effectively, taking full advantage of the larger display. Microsoft had done a great job with UWP apps; it’s a real shame that it didn’t take off.

MacBooks don’t have touch, so you have to do with the mouse and keyboard.

Leaving the lamenting aside, the YouTuber has also put up a guide for adventurous souls to try it out. All you need is a spare SATA HDD and an Intel-powered MacBook.

Interestingly, Microsoft disabled the traditional Windows blue screen on Windows Phone. To see the BSOD error code, modify the BCD and the Windows Phone OS’s registry. Finally, access the BCD file in the EFIESP partition (boot folder) and run several bcdedit commands as an Administrator to enable mobile graphics and disable boot progress and text.

So there you have it, folks, Windows Phone running on a MacBook. Will you give it a try? If yes, we are interested in hearing the results in the comments!