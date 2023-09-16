Microsoft Wallet in Edge is becoming a full-fledged web app on Windows 11.

For the past few months, Microsoft has been internally enhancing its ‘Wallet’ feature in Edge to support cryptocurrency wallets in select markets. Ahead of the cryptocurrency integration, the company plans to transform ‘Microsoft Wallet’ into a full-fledged web app for Windows 11.

For those unaware, Microsoft Edge has a built-in wallet in Edge://wallet. This free tool lets you securely save card numbers with expiry dates and CVV codes. You can use Edge Wallet to protect payment card information, like the 16-digit card number, and use it on shopping or payment gateways.

Edge Wallet is close to the likes of Apple Wallet, but it has more features, including a cryptocurrency wallet internally tested by the tech giant. In a surprising move, Microsoft turned the Edge://wallet into a full-fledged Progressive Web App (PWA) on Windows 11 and 10.

In Edge Canary, if you visit Edge://wallet, you can install it as a web app by clicking the pop-up in the address bar. The Edge Wallet web app is being tested for users, but you can try it by enabling the command line flag “enable-features=msWalletPWA”.

The web works well and can be pinned to the taskbar to the Start menu like any other web app. However, since Wallet is an internal page of the Edge browser, the overall experience is smoother than the other web apps.

As mentioned at the outset, Edge Wallet is also getting a “Cryptocurrency” feature, but it’s unavailable to the general audience.

The experimental “Cryptocurrency” feature in Edge Wallet is now part of the web app and is seamlessly embedded within Edge, eliminating the need for apps or extensions for managing cryptocurrencies.

Microsoft Edge Wallet supports various cryptocurrencies and can provide real-time updates on currency value changes, thanks to the deeper integration with exchange companies. Another unique feature of Edge Wallet is logging transactions so you can keep an eye on all your transactions.

Other features include an “explore” tab highlighting cryptocurrency news and an “assets” tab showcasing your NFTs.

Edge’s Cryptocurrency feature was expected to debut in the fall of 2023, but there’s no update on when the feature is coming. For now, Microsoft wants to turn Edge Wallet into a full-fledged

Microsoft’s target audience could be those new to digital wallets.

The inherent risks and frequent scams associated with the cryptocurrency domain could inadvertently lure casual users into its complex and often deceptive world, and relying on Microsoft Edge Wallet may be a better option than third-party extensions for many users.