Windows 11 has suffered slow NVMe SSD performance since March 2023 and later cumulative updates. Some users had reported that their device is more than 50% slower, and the problem persists even after installing the newer updates. This has led many people to wonder if Microsoft is even aware of the reported bugs and whether it will release a fix.

This issue was first identified in the preview builds of the operating system, but the problem somehow slipped into the March 2023 Patch Tuesday update. Microsoft never acknowledged the problem, but users alleged that the bug exists in all updates released after the March 2023 Patch.

Windows Latest understands that the situation has improved for many who previously experienced performance issues. Some people may continue to run into SSD issues, but the problem has been largely resolved, according to multiple reports seen by Windows Latest.

Here’s a list of affected updates:

KB5028185 – July 2023 Patch Tuesday update (mandatory).

KB5027303 – June 2023’s optional update.

KB5027231 – June 2023’s Patch Tuesday (mandatory).

KB5026372 – May 2023’s Patch Tuesday (mandatory).

KB5025239 – April 2023’s Patch Tuesday (mandatory).

KB5023778 – March 2023’s Patch Tuesday – The issue was first flagged after this cumulative update. KB5023706 is also affected.

Older Windows 11 preview builds.

Previously, reports about SSD slowdowns, which began with update KB5023778, surfaced in all public discussions after every update. Since the March 2023 update, every cumulative update for Windows 11, including the July 2023 Patch Tuesday, caused performance issues with several SSDs.

We noticed that the performance improved with the July 2023 optional update, and as expected, August 2023 Patch Tuesday carries the fix for everyone. Many users confirmed the performance has been better since the August 2023 update (KB5029263), bringing an end to the highly frustrating SSD bug.

“In the world of DevOps, I/O performance is king. After the March update, it was like driving a sports car with a clogged fuel filter. This recent August update has fixed NVMe SSD problems for us, but it has also shed light on the need for Microsoft to improve its quality assurance processes. Also, thanks for tracking the issue for us, Mayank,” one user told us.

“I manage a fleet of systems, and the sluggish SSD issue from the March update was a glaring anomaly. Had to provisionally look for third-party solutions just to keep things moving. With the August update now deployed across the board, I see consistent disk performance across our devices. Grateful for the fix, but it’s a reminder of how crucial thorough testing is before rolling out any software updates,” another user told Windows Latest.

August 2023 update does not fix Windows 11 SSD slowdown for everyone, but the situation is better

As mentioned at the outset, it’s not a good look for all users, as some may still encounter the same problem even in the August 2023 update.

As one user pointed out on Reddit, they still have slow SSD speed. Microsoft has not acknowledged the reports, but the company knows about the bug. Installing the August or later updates should improve things for some of you.

Microsoft is trying to minimize Windows 11’s performance issues as the company wants more people to upgrade to the new operating system with the upcoming version 23H2 update.