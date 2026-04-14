Windows 11 KB5083769 is now rolling out, and it’s not a big release, at least not on the scale of the previous updates. It does have some handy features, including the ability to turn off Smart App Control, which is rolling out gradually. In addition to Windows Update, Microsoft has posted the direct download links for KB5083769 offline installers (.msu).

KB5083769 is supposed to download and install automatically unless you’ve already paused Windows updates for up to five weeks. It’s a mandatory release, and it has been under testing for more than a month. This patch shows up as “2026-04 Security Update (KB5083769) (26200.8246).”

After installing the April 2026 Update, Windows 11 25H2 advances to Build 26200.8246, while version 24H2 jumps to Build 26100.8246. You can verify whether you’re running the April 2026 Update in Settings > System > About. Under “OS Build,” if your build number is below Build 26200.8246, it means it’s not on the April 2026 Update.

In addition to the April 2026 Patch Tuesday, Microsoft has released the following updates for .NET:

2026-04 .NET Framework Security Update (KB5082417)

2026-04 .NET 9.0.15 Security Update for x64 Client (KB5086097)

2026-04 .NET 8.0.26 Security Update for x64 Client (KB5086096)

For those unaware, .NET Framework is required by many popular Windows apps, including Microsoft’s apps.

Download Links for Windows 11 KB5083769

Windows 11 KB5083769 Direct Download Links: 64-bit and ARM-64 | You can use Update Catalog if you’re having trouble installing the April 2026 Patch via Windows Update.

If you use Update Catalog, the size of Windows 11 April 2026 Update is 5.1GB for x64-based systems, but if you’re on arm64, you can download an offline installer (.msu) for less than 4.5 GB. When you use Windows Update, the size of the monthly updates comes under 1GB. It’s only above 4GB when you use Microsoft Update Catalog.

Build Number Size OS Version Architecture 26200.8246 5116.0 MB Windows 11 25H2 x64-based 26200.8246 5116.0 MB Windows 11 25H2 arm64-based 26100.8246 4598.9 MB Windows 11 24H2 x64-based 26100.8246 4598.9 MB Windows 11 24H2 arm64-based

To download Windows 11 Build 26200.8246, open Settings > Windows Update, and check for updates.

What’s new in Windows 11 Build 26200.8246 (25H2) / Build 26100.8246 (24H2)?

Windows 11 April 2026 Update new features are rolling out gradually, so everything listed below won’t show up after the update. Nobody knows how long it takes for new features to show up on Windows 11, as the entire process is based on Microsoft’s A/B testing called ‘CFR,’ which stands for Controlled Feature Rollout.

1. Smart App Control on Windows 11 can now be turned off or on

Smart App Control is one of Windows 11’s powerful security features, but it also makes it a tad difficult to access certain apps, games, or anti-cheat software. This happens when Smart App Control incorrectly blocks legitimate software as potentially unwanted or malware.

According to Microsoft’s official documentation, Smart App Control uses a cloud-based security feature to detect if the app you are trying to run is legitimate, not malicious, or potentially unwanted software.

In our tests, Windows Latest has observed that Smart App Control works most of the time, but sometimes, it can incorrectly flag a healthy app as malicious and block you from running it.

In that case, you’d ideally want to turn off the feature so you can run your app or play your game. However, until now, Windows has required a reinstall to change Smart App Control settings.

With Windows 11 KB5083769, you can finally turn on or off Smart App Control without reinstalling the operating system.

For example, before the update, if you go to Settings > Windows Security > App & Browser Control > Smart App Control, you will notice that the toggles are grayed out and Windows suggests reinstalling the OS to make changes to the security settings.

Now, that is no longer the case after I installed Windows 11 KB5083769. I can finally change my Smart App Control settings on an existing Windows installation, but the catch is that the feature is still rolling out, and it won’t show up immediately after the April 2026 Patch Tuesday update.

2. Windows Settings now lets you manage Microsoft 365

Microsoft 365 has been integrated into Windows Settings for a while now, but until now, if you tried switching to another tier in the Microsoft 365 Family or canceling the subscription, Windows Settings redirected you to Microsoft’s website.

Now, you can upgrade your Microsoft 365 subscription from Settings > Accounts.

Windows Settings now have modern dialogs

As Windows Latest recently reported, Microsoft really wants to make Windows 11 look and feel more appealing, and one way to do that is by reducing legacy pop-ups. Until now, if you tried changing local account settings under Settings > Accounts > Other users, you would have noticed the old legacy design language, not Windows 11’s UI.

Windows 11 KB5083769 finally updates the legacy dialogs in Settings to match Windows 11’s look and support dark mode.

Here’s everything new in the Settings app:

Microsoft now lets you modify tail button options. This means you can now use the tail button to open the same app as the Copilot key. In other words, if you change the Copilot key to open ChatGPT, your stylus’s tail button will respect the preference as well and open ChatGPT.

The Settings > About now has a better design. It’s more structured and allows you to easily read your PC specs.

> now has a better design. It’s more structured and allows you to easily read your PC specs. Settings’ Home page now loads faster than before.

Settings > System > Advanced now downloads updates faster

Last but not least, Windows Latest also observed that the sfc /scannow feature now accurately reports the status. Previously, sfc scannow was flagging errors incorrectly, even when the system worked without problems. This has been fixed with Windows 11 KB5083769.

Home Share Newsletter