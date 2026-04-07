Microsoft says it’s aware that some users simply press the Win key and start typing in the Start menu search bar to find apps or personal files, but the catch is that Windows 11 is not exactly great at predictions. It may recommend incorrect apps for your search query, but there are plans to improve Start menu-based search predictability.

In a post on X, Diego Baca, who is the design director at Microsoft, confirmed that the company does plan to make Start menu app surfacing more predictable.

One user argued that the Start menu shows nothing when they press the Win key and start typing immediately, but it begins showing results from the search index after a minute or two, with a brief pause.

The second issue is that search results change as you click on an item. For example, if you search for Notepad, Windows Search may also pull document and web results when you are actually trying to open Notepad, leading to accidental clicks.

“I just search for things from the Start menu. Maybe some users always navigate the menu. For speed, power users won’t unless search fails,” a frustrated Windows user argued in feedback to Microsoft.

In response, Microsoft’s design director for Windows confirmed that it is aware of the concerns, and there are plans to address them.

“Search performance + predictability from Start is something we are absolutely looking at. I use Start exactly the way you do, too. WinKey + start typing FTW,” Diego noted.

It’s unclear when a better search bar in the Start menu will begin rolling out. Microsoft told me it does not have more details to share on timing, but it is being tested internally.

Microsoft has a plan to dramatically improve Windows Search, and even the taskbar

Microsoft previously confirmed that it is testing a new Windows Search with more consistent results that surface accurately and are even faster.

“Clearer and more trustworthy results, with results from content on your device easy to understand,” Microsoft explained in a press release on March 20, 2026. Microsoft also plans to build a more consistent search experience on Windows 11, covering all entry points, including Start, File Explorer, and Settings.

In addition to better search and improved predictability in the Start menu, Diego Baca suggested that Microsoft might bring back Windows 10-like controls for the taskbar.

On Windows 10, you could press and hold the taskbar and move it to the top, left, or right sides as long as it was not locked. Windows 11 does not have a taskbar lock feature because you can’t move the taskbar at all. Moreover, it’s also not possible to resize the taskbar by hovering over the edge and dragging with the cursor.

That old experience might come back, as Diego Baca responded to the feedback with an affirmative emoji. However, initially, it looks like you’ll only be able to customize the taskbar from Settings, which is more than enough.

Some of the changes are already under active development, including the WinUI-based Start menu and the movable taskbar.

In fact, this week, Windows Latest spotted a video, which was posted by a Microsoft engineer, showing off the movable taskbar in an internal build.

It’s still too early, but we’re slowly getting there, and Windows might actually become a better operating system this year.

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