Microsoft has a new ad that says Windows 11 is the home of gaming in an attempt to encourage users, including those who are still stuck on Windows 10, to give this five-year-old operating system a try. However, the new ad has a funny detail where the taskbar shows Google Chrome pinned.

As first spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft uploaded a short ad titled “Windows 11: The Home of Gaming” on December 23, two days before Christmas. In the ad, Microsoft says Windows 11 is designed for gaming and then shows off some of the gaming features, including the Xbox app.

The ad, which is on YouTube, was supposed to encourage gamers to buy a Windows PC during the holiday season because it offers the best gaming experience.

However, Windows Latest noticed that the Windows 11 ad forgets to hide Chrome on the taskbar, and that’s the best part. If you can’t spot it in the above image, here’s another screenshot that specifically highlights Chrome pinned by Microsoft:

I don’t think it’s intentional at all, as no Microsoft ad in the past has promoted Google Chrome directly or indirectly. It also stands out because Microsoft has spent years pushing Edge and Bing in Windows. Either the ad team didn’t care, or they wanted it to look like a real, normal setup, because who hasn’t used Google Chrome at some point in life?

In fact, there’s a famous meme that says Microsoft Edge is used only to download Google Chrome. And to some, it’s true, as even Microsoft admits it by showing full-fledged Edge banners when you try to search Chrome or Google on Bing.com.

Bing is the default search engine and the only place Microsoft can control to show anti-Chrome nudges.

If you move ahead with your Google Chrome download, Edge will still nudge you and recommend using Edge instead, saying that it’s built on the same technology as Google’s.

Given these practices, it makes no sense for Microsoft to show Chrome as pinned. I watched several other ads released by the company recently, and they do not feature Chrome on the taskbar.

In the comments section of the advertisement, some users have also pointed out that even Microsoft uses Google Chrome, while others are unhappy with Windows 11’s gaming performance.

Windows 11 still uses resources in the background when it’s not supposed to, often disrupts the experience with notifications or pop-ups, and independent benchmarks have shown that SteamOS can run games better if compatible.

On the other hand, Microsoft’s ad says you can “experience gaming like never before on Windows 11.”

The opinions on Windows gaming are always going to be subjective, but for me, it’s more than decent, and I can play nearly all games smoothly on PC. The reality is that Windows just works fine for most users, and that explains why it’s still used widely.

And as for Edge, Microsoft’s browser is superior to Chrome in certain areas. My only concern is that it’s bloated with too many features and is lately losing its original design for a Chrome-like feel. What do you think?

Home Share Newsletter