Microsoft’s support page @MicrosoftHelps accidentally used Windows 10’s graphical UI to showcase the Night Light feature on an X post, even as the OS has already reached end-of-support.

Windows 10 has been officially retired on October 15, 2025, but apparently, Microsoft isn’t letting users forget about the OS, at a time when they are aggressively pushing for everyone to upgrade to Windows 11.

Microsoft shows Windows 10 UI in an X post, instead of Windows 11

@MicrosoftHelp is the official account of the company’s customer service and support in X. The page typically posts about tips and tricks in Windows, with most of it being graphical depictions rather than real-life shots.

Of course, the page’s primary function is to reply to user queries when the page is tagged or if users reply to their posts. However, the initial response is automated, which is understandable.

On October 21, 2015, not even a week after the official end-of-support date for Windows 10, the Support page posted a GIF that shows how to turn on Windows Night light feature.

However, the GIF they used shows the Windows 10 Action Centre. For context, Windows 11 doesn’t have an Action Center, instead, it has a separate Quick Settings panel and a Notifications Center.

The ALT text under the GIF says “Graphical depiction of turning on the night light setting on a Windows PC.”, which funnily leads us to believe that the default Windows PC for Microsoft is still Windows 10.

People still want the Windows 10 UI

So far, the post has garnered almost half a million views, but some of the replies to the post show the users confused, thinking that this is some new UI, which they haven’t got on their PC.

The top comment under the post is a user asking, “How do I get this UI on my laptop? This isn’t Windows 11, and there’s no other supported version”.

But the interesting part is the auto-generated reply that they got from Microsoft Support, where the bot thinks that the user is talking about their stolen Windows device.

What really exposes the AI-powered bot’s inadequacy is the DM that the same user got from Microsoft Support, where the AI bot thinks that the Windows UI animation posted on its own page is that of Apple’s Siri interface. Maybe Microsoft should let its Support bot use Copilot Vision!

But not everyone was confused, though. Some were quick to take a jab at Microsoft, asking, “you killed Windows 10 last week why are you still posting about it”.

Why Microsoft didn’t show Night light with Windows 11 UI?

Windows 10 might be more loved, but that isn’t enough reason for the company to continue showing its UI, especially when Windows 11’s market share is now more than double that of Windows 10, according to the Steam hardware and software survey.

We suspect that the person who posted this didn’t have access to a newer graphical depiction of Nightlight in Windows 11 and so resorted to an older file. The GIF shown in the post has an animation style that is reminiscent of Windows 10 promotional materials, so the file in fact might be as old as Night light itself.

However, the caption to the post also features a link that when clicked takes you directly to the display support page for Windows 11, with Windows 10 nearby.

How to turn on Night Light in Windows 11

Fortunately, turning on Night Light in Windows 11 is just as easy as the GIF featuring Windows 10. All you have to do is click the Quick Settings panel, find Night Light, and just click on it to activate. You’ll notice your screen getting a warmer shade.

If you can’t find it in the Quick Settings, you can go to Settings > Display and turn on the Night Light toggle.

Clicking on the short arrow beside the toggle shows you ways to customise Night Light. You can turn on the feature now, or schedule it for hours that you can choose. The “Sunset to sunrise” setting automatically turns on the Night light depending on the sunset time of your region.

You can also increase or decrease the intensity of the Warmth. The stronger it is, the more orangish your screen becomes, which supposedly doesn’t harm your eyes as much as the regular white and blue light from screens.

Does the Night Light in Windows 11 actually help you sleep better?

Your body naturally starts to feel sleepy at night, particularly when your eyes see the orange light during sunset. But none of us see that anymore, and instead look at the Blue light from our phones and PCs, which makes it difficult to rest.

There are a lot more factors at play when it comes to using your devices at night, and Windows 11’s Night Light is something that does help reduce the adverse effects to a certain extent. Although turning it on and using your PC for longer during the night may cause more harm.

While writing this article at night, I turned on Night Light in my Windows 11 laptop and reduced the brightness as well. Soon enough, I noticed the slow onslaught of an early sleepiness.

Before Windows 10 got Night Light, I used an app called f.lux, which had a similar functionality. The app is still active in the Microsoft Store and interestingly, it even got the Microsoft Store Awards 2024 under the Health & fitness category, which goes to show how people are unaware of native features that Microsoft adds in Windows.

We wish Microsoft would focus more on adding such useful native features that don’t need AI or data collection, for that matter.

All this being said, if you’re still on Windows 10, the original post by Microsoft Support featuring Night Light might feel right at home. But if you haven’t enrolled in Windows 10 Extended Security Updates, your PC may be at risk, so we recommend that you do it right away, if you haven’t already.

