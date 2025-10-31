In a statement to Windows Latest, AMD clarified that it’s not ending support for Windows 10 and will continue to offer drivers throughout the coming months.

On October 29, AMD released Adrenalin Edition Version 25.10.2 for all PCs with Radeon graphics cards (GPU). It’s a big update with support for several games, including better performance when you play titles like Battlefield 6 and Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.

As per the release notes, Radeon GPU driver 25.10.2 also added support for Ryzen AI 5 330 processor.

However, what makes this release a bit unusual is that AMD’s documentation, as first spotted by Windows Latest, mentions only Windows 11 version 21H2 and later under “Compatible Operating Systems,” with no mention of Windows 10.

In previous driver releases, AMD mentioned both Windows 10 and 11, but now it specifically says that Adrenalin Edition 25.10.2 is designed to support Windows 11. That seems to suggest that AMD is no longer testing or officially validating this driver for Windows 10.

However, AMD officials told Windows Latest that it simply removed the ‘Windows 10’ reference from its documentation because the operating system reached the end of support on October 14. AMD told us that Adrenalin and all other drivers are still fully supported on Windows 10, including this week’s Adrenalin 25.10.2.

“To clarify, the new driver doesn’t claim Windows 10 support because Windows 10 is in the End of Life stage as per Microsoft,” an AMD spokesperson told Windows Latest in a statement.

“The AMD Software Adrenalin package, although it does not specifically call out Windows 10 support, supports Windows 10. Windows 10 support will continue to be available in AMD Software Adrenalin Edition via the Windows 11 installer,” AMD noted.

AMD drivers run fine on Windows 10

I tried installing AMD’s new drivers on Windows 10, and I did not run into compatibility or installation errors. In fact, all features, including games and support for new CPUs, are also working on Windows 10. Our tests and AMD’s statement confirm Windows 10 support isn’t going anywhere.

It is worth noting that AMD is not the only company pledging support for Windows 10.

Windows Latest noticed that this week’s Intel driver updates still support Windows 10 and will likely remain supported for another year.

Microsoft ended support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025, but the operating system also entered an extended security updates program on the same date. This means if you just open the Windows Update page, select “Enroll now” under the Extended Security Updates section, you’ll continue to get Windows 10 updates.

Although we don’t have the official numbers, millions of people still use Windows 10 actively.

According to Steam hardware data, approximately 63% of gamers use Windows 11, while 32% are still using Windows 10.

What about you? Do you use Windows 10? Let us know in the comments below.

