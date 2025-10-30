Intel is rolling out two new drivers, specifically Wi-Fi version 23.170.0 and Bluetooth version 23.170.0. While I couldn’t spot major differences after installing the October 2025 driver updates, Intel confirmed that new drivers are validated for Windows 11 25H2. That means you should update drivers if you’ve issues after version 25H2.

Granted, Windows 11 25H2 is Windows 11 24H2 in a nutshell. In fact, if you’re on version 24H2 and install version 25H2 through Windows Update, Microsoft only downloads an eKB (enablement package), which is less than 200KB in size. It simply switches the flip and upgrades the OS version to 25H2, while the Build bumps to 26200 from 26100 of version 24H2.

While Windows 11 2025 Update is a minor release, it doesn’t mean OEMs like Intel don’t need to validate their drivers for the OS. It’s particularly required when you’re updating from an older release of Windows, such as Windows 10 or Windows 11 23H2. Newer drivers make sure the overall experience is smooth.

“Wi-Fi drivers version 23.170.0 have been validated to support Microsoft Windows 11* 25H2,” Intel noted in the release notes spotted by Windows Latest.

The rest of the changelog is fairly vague, and it remains the same for the Bluetooth driver update, albeit with a different version number (23.170.0). But our tests showed one noteworthy change.

Windows 11 can now detect Wi-Fi faster after Intel driver updates

After Wi-Fi version 23.170.0.1, Windows 11 is now slightly better at detecting Wi-Fi. It appears to take less time than earlier. While I don’t have the benchmarks with me yet, as it’s something quite difficult to measure, Windows 11 should now connect to Wi-Fi about 4-6% faster if your PC has an Intel adapter.

I dug through the release notes of older updates, and I found that the August update officially shipped with “improvements to Wi-Fi detection.” Intel won’t tell us how it improved ‘Wi-Fi detection’, and if anybody is going to notice meaningful changes, but I think it’s a bit better on some hardware.

“This software version 23.170.0.3 has been updated and includes feature and security updates. It may also address other minor issues affecting performance, stability, or manufacturer-specific features not listed above. Users are advised to update to the latest version for optimal performance,” Intel explained in the release notes.

There are no other visible changes in Intel’s October release for wireless drivers.

To download Wi-Fi 23.170.0.1 and Bluetooth 23.170.0.3, simply head to Intel’s Assistant Tool and check for updates. This will also replace OEM-installed drivers.

Today’s driver updates show only on PCs with Wi-Fi 7 modules, such as BE202, BE201, and BE200. You’ll also get it on Wi-Fi 6E AX411, AX211, and AX210, and Wi-Fi 6 chips AX203, AX201, AX200, and AX101. Older Wireless-AC (Wi-Fi 5) adapters include the 9560, 9461/9462, and 9260.

What about Windows 10? Is Intel still supporting it?

I asked Intel if it’s going to pull the plug on Windows 10 support, but it had nothing to share.

But our tests confirmed that the October 2025 update for Intel GPU, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth is also available for Windows 10.

These drivers work equally well on Windows 10 as they do on Windows 10. In fact, newer features like Memory override are shipping for everyone, including those on Windows 10.

“Shared GPU Memory Override” made its way to Windows 10

For those unaware, Intel’s August 2025 Update for GPU added a new feature called “Shared GPU Memory Override,” and it also works on Windows 10.

When you turn on “Shared GPU Memory Override” from the Intel Graphics Software suite, you can control how much of your system RAM is allocated to the Arc GPU. By default, Windows and Intel automatically pick RAM based on usage patterns, but if you don’t want to give all RAM to the Arc GPU, you can use this feature.

However, our tests showed that the “Shared GPU Memory Override” does not show up on all PCs. I’ve the toggle on my ASUS Copilot+ PC with Lunar Lake chip, but I don’t see it on HP Spectre, which has an 11th-generation processor.

Intel says only Core Ultra CPUs have the toggle, as part of its efforts to improve AI workload.

