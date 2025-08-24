If you’re still on Windows 10, you’ll now see full-screen “it’s time to upgrade your PC before the end of support” banner more often. Windows Latest observed this behaviour across dozens of our PCs and virtual machines using Windows 10 with the August 2025 Patch Tuesday (KB5063709).

We noticed the pop-up immediately after I installed the updates and rebooted Windows, but it’s not the first time I’ve come across it. At this point, it’s quite obvious that you can’t ‘escape’ these full banners if you choose to keep running Windows 11.

Even if you dismiss the Windows 10 end-of-life pop-up and tell Microsoft that you want to keep using the operating system, you’ll still see it. Now, it’s time for everyone to see more of these alerts. If you installed the August 2025 Update, you’ll eventually see this banner if you haven’t already.

Via the pop-up, Microsoft warns that Windows 10 support is set to end on October 14, and then offers a button that instantly begins installing Windows 11.

“End support for Windows 10 arrives on October 14th, 2025,” Microsoft warns in the pop-up message. “This means your PC won’t receive technical support or security updates after that date. Get Windows 11 to stay up to date.” If you’ve a Windows 10 PC, you would have seen the banner a while ago, and you’ll now see it more often.

You’re given options to either download Windows 11 now or schedule its installation, but if you look closely at the bottom, you’ll also find a ‘Keep Windows 10’ button, which doesn’t really quit the campaign.

When you select the option that lets you keep using Windows 10, Microsoft tries to convince you again with a slideshow of Windows 11’s new features. At this point, you can either download Windows 11 while using your PC or decline the upgrade offer, but remember that the pop-up will appear again at some point in future.

In addition to pop-ups, Microsoft updated its documentation on August 12. The company issued a fresh warning asking everyone to make a choice before Windows 10 EOL, which is scheduled for October 14, 2025.

This warning has been issued as part of Windows’ August 2025 Patch Tuesday announcement.

Microsoft released the August 2025 updates on August 12 for everyone, including those on Windows 10, and that makes sense because the OS is still supported until October 13, 2025.

Even after October 14, 2025, you can extend updates, but Windows Updates will be handled differently, and we also don’t know if ISOs will be maintained, which is why I recommend that we save a copy of Windows 10 ISO before EOL.

Windows 10 will now receive only two updates, but you can always use the ‘Enroll now’ button on the Windows Update page to extend updates until October 13, 2026. The catch is that the Enroll button doesn’t show up for most users yet, but the process is easy and only requires you to follow on-screen wizard-based process.

