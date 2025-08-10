Microsoft has pledged support for Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 until October 2028, as part of its efforts to support the OS during its Extended Security Updates phase for businesses and consumers.

If you’ve been following Microsoft, you probably know that Windows 10 support officially ends on October 14, 2025, but you can extend it for another year by either paying $30 or syncing PC settings to OneDrive (requires a Microsoft account). There’s also a third option that lets you use your Microsoft Rewards points (1,000). But what happens in 2026 when Windows 10 support finally ends?

I do not expect Microsoft to extend support for another year after 2026, at least for consumers. In that case, your Windows 10 PC would be more vulnerable if you use an unsupported browser (when the browser also loses support along with the operating system). But that won’t case for at least three years if you use Edge.

As first spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft has quietly updated its support document to clarify that Edge is supported on Windows 10 until at least October 2028. Not just Edge, but also PWAs, such as Uber, which rely on Microsoft Edge WebView, will remain supported for another three years.

That also applies to Copilot’s new app for Windows. Although it’s a native app, some of the features, like the Page/Canvas fallback to WebView2. Also, even the paid Microsoft 365 Copilot app is a glorified Edge PWA. Microsoft needs to ensure that both Edge and WebView2 are supported for these apps to work, so it’s not really doing a favour to anyone.

“Microsoft Edge and the Microsoft WebView2 Runtime will continue to receive updates on Windows 10 22H2 until at least October 2028, coinciding with the end of the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program,” Microsoft noted in the support document.

It is worth noting that Edge and WebView2 are supported until October 2028, even when Windows 10 ESU is not activated or the year is October 2026, and Windows 10 support has finally ended.

“The ESU program won’t be required for devices to continue receiving Microsoft Edge or WebView2 Runtime updates,” the company noted.

It’s likely that Chrome will follow suit and Google will support the browser for a few additional years. We previously observed that Chrome is preparing for Windows 10 EOL (end of life).

In our tests, Windows Latest spotted that Google is testing a feature that tells the search engine giant how many PCs fail to meet Windows 11 requirements when using Chrome on Windows 10.

Do browsers get additional support if used with Windows 10 LTSC?

Some of you might ask me what about those with Windows 10 LTSC? Do they get additional support for the browsers they use? Not really.

Remember that browser support is not tied to the operating system, so it’s totally up to the vendor (Chrome, Microsoft or Mozilla). If enough users are on Windows 10 and using Chrome, Google might support the browser for more years.

Speaking of Windows 10 LTSC, it’s supported until January 12, 2027. Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021 has a 10-year lifecycle, extending support until 2032. Edge’s 2028 deadline covers most of the users.

