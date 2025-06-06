Share Subscribe Subscribe Push notifications

Microsoft wants you to be on the right side of risk (history) and stop using Windows 10 as soon as possible because Windows 11 is not only better, but also safer and secure. That’s according to a new Microsoft advertisement on YouTube, which also encourages people (particularly business customers) to look for Intel vPro-powered Windows 11 PCs.

Windows 10 support ends on October 14, 2025 and we all know it. As the end of support approaches, Microsoft is doubling down on its efforts to migrate as many people as possible, but we aren’t seeing any uptick in the numbers yet.

Windows 11 is growing, but at a slow rate and if it maintains the same pace, a significant number of users would remain on Windows 10 when the operating system loses support on October 14, 2025. Microsoft wants that to change, and it’s hopeful the new advertisement will help.

In a 30-second clip, Microsoft warns users to “Stay on the right side of risk”, which means that once Windows 10 stops getting security patches, any new vulnerabilities will go unpatched.

By upgrading to Windows 11 Pro on Intel vPro, you get hardware-level protections (like Intel’s hardware root of trust and Windows 11’s secure kernel) that block threats.

With all these advertisements and pop-ups inside Windows 10, Microsoft is hoping that users will understand that moving off Windows 10 and upgrading to Windows 11 keeps them on the “safe” side.

Windows 10 continues to dominate desktop market share

According to StatCounter, Windows 10 has about 53.2 % of the desktop market share. For comparison, Windows 11 is at 43.23%.

Month-Year Mac OS X 10.14 (%) Windows 10 (%) Windows 7 (%) Windows 8.1 (%) Jan 2020 3.12 57.08 25.56 3.38

As you can see in the above data curated by Netmarketshare (a data analytics firm that no longer operates), Windows 7 held about 25% of the desktop OS market at the end of January 2020 (when Windows 7 support officially ended on January 14).

Windows 10 already held about 57.08 % of the desktop market when Windows 7’s end-of-support date loomed. In contrast, as of May 2025, Windows 11 sits at roughly 43.2%.

Windows market share (May 2025) Percentage Market Share Win10 53.2% Win11 43.23% Win7 2.47% WinXP 0.54% Win8.1 0.29% Win8 0.21%

Windows 10 still has about three months of support left, so things might change a lot in the next three to five months. However, I’m not expecting a major decline in Windows 10 share because people can always pay $30 for another year and extend support or keep using the operating system without security updates.

What about you? Do you plan to dump Windows 10 in favour of Windows 11 before October 2025 and be on the right side of the “risk”? Or if you’ve already made the switch, do you still miss Windows 10?