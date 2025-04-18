If your PC has an Nvidia GPU, we recommend downloading and installing the Nvidia driver 576.02 (GeForce) before trying Windows 11 24H2. If you’re already on Windows 11 24H2, you should still download the GeForce driver 576.02 because it really does make the operating system run better.

Windows 11 24H2 has been available for almost a year, but it’s not stable for everyone, and you might run into serious issues on some PCS. For example, we recently found that Windows 11 24H2 is causing Blue Screen of Death errors out of nowhere, and there are also performance concerns.

On my HP Spectre, I have encountered Camera and Windows Hello issues after the Windows 11 24H2. In case of my Legion 5 Pro, which has an Nvidia GPU, I’ve run into unstable framerates, but reinstalling Windows 11 24H2 from scratch made a difference. After GeForce 576.02, we also noticed that the overall performance has improved a bit.

Windows Latest noticed that Nvidia has made under-the-hood changes to improve GeForce and Windows 11 24H2 performance. The release note doesn’t explain anything, but it clearly mentions:

“Stability issues when using Windows 11 24H2 [5160948],” Nvidia noted.

In addition, Nvidia confirmed that it fixed the black screen issue, which was first spotted by Windows Latest earlier this month. However, we’ve been seeing reports of GeForce drivers causing a black screen for about two months.

Is installing Nvidia GeForce 576.02 on Windows 11 24H2 going to improve the framerate (FPS)? Technically, no – we haven’t seen noticeable FPS gains after the update, but the frames drop less often now, especially when playing the popular and old titles like CSGO, Valorant, and more.

As shown in the above screenshot, to install Nvidia driver 576.02, you can use the Nvidia app, go to the Driver tab and install it. You can also use the direct download links:

Game Ready Driver from Nvidia’s website. Studio Driver from Nvidia’s website.

Windows 11 24H2 is now unlocked for more PCs

In addition to better performance on Nvidia PCs, Windows 11 24H2 is now officially supported on more PCs, including those with wallpaper customization tools.

Previously, Windows Latest reported that Microsoft blocked this year’s biggest upgrade on PCs, which uses wallpaper customisation tools.

For example, if you were on Windows 11 23H2 with a third-party app that changes your wallpaper daily (no, we’re not talking about Bing), the wallpaper won’t change, or the desktop would turn black if you install Windows 11 24H2. This bug also caused icons to disappear from the desktop, but it’s all good now.

In an update to its support document, Microsoft confirmed Windows 11 24H2 and wallpaper customization issues have been patched.

“We have started to gradually remove this safeguard hold,” Microsoft noted.

After this change, you’ll see version 24H2 automatically if you check for updates via Settings or Windows Installation Assistant.