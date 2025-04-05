Nvidia Driver 572.83 was released on March 18 and is turning out to be a disaster for some users on Windows 11 (and Windows 10). In our tests, Windows Latest observed that Driver 572.83 causes a black screen out of nowhere during the installation, after reboot, and in the middle of games.

Unlike Windows updates, Nvidia GeForce Driver 572.83 or other drivers aren’t mandatory, so you have the choice to skip it. Still, we typically install these drivers in the hope of better performance in games and some much-needed fixes. According to the official release notes, this Game Ready driver 572.83 has the following fix:

A bug where RTX 5080/5090 may struggle to perform and won’t run at their full speed. This happens when the system when overclocked.

The irony is that the update also has a fix for black screen issues with GeForce RTX 50, but turns out it was not enough.

According to our tests and reports in a forum thread first spotted by Windows Latest, Nvidia driver 572.83 causes a black screen for multiple GPUs, but it looks like it’s worse on newer 50-series GPUs (5070 Ti, 5080, 5090).

It also affects many 40-series owners.

Nvidia driver 572.83 causes a black screen with a cursor on Windows 11

Nvidia driver 572.83 could cause a black screen in different ways for different users. Some get it while installing the driver, while others get it after reboot.

First, one user told me that their Windows 11 PC went black suddenly during the driver installation.

“The monitor suddenly goes dark and never recovers. I did wait several minutes, but the screen stays black. The only way to continue was by forcing a system reboot via the power button,” one user told Windows Latest.

Our readers aren’t alone in this mess. A Reddit thread is full of similar complaints.

“4090 here, same issue. Black screen during driver update. Waited and waited had to force restart never had any of those issues in the past,” one user wrote in a Reddit thread.

“Driver 572.83 install is running, then black screen and PC freeze. Power reset, PC loads fine, Nvidia app showing drivers installed. It does make me nervous that something didn’t install correctly,” another user noted.

In addition, if you manage to successfully apply the driver, you’ll run into a black screen after one of the regular reboots. For example, let’s say you installed Nvidia Driver 572.83 and turned on or rebooted your PC, you’ll see a black screen if you’re affected.

Windows Latest has seen reports of black screens from many GPU owners, including 50‑series (5070 Ti, 5080, 5090), 40‑series (4060 Ti, 4070 Ti, 4080, 4090), and even some older 30‑series.

Blue Screen of Death and other issues

We’re also seeing isolated reports of Blue Screen of Death after the driver update, but it doesn’t appear to be as widespread as the black screen glitch.

“DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL” points to nvlddmkm.sys, which is the NVIDIA driver file, so Microsoft doesn’t appear to be fault.

In some cases, it’s actually much worse because the driver update causes random lines of white and crashes the entire Windows 11 installation.

It’s unclear why Nvidia 572.83 is not doing well on Windows 11 or even Windows 10.

Initially, we suspected that it could be linked to DisplayPort handshake issues at certain refresh rates, especially 144 Hz, 165 Hz, or 240 Hz monitors, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. In some cases, Windows 11 could black out when G-Sync HDR and VRR are turned on.

It’s worth noting that these issues are unrelated to recent Windows 11 problems, which also cause BSODs.

What can you do if you get stuck on a black screen with a cursor after driver updates?

If you’re experiencing black screens or system crashes on Windows 11 (or 10), I recommend you to revert to an older, stable version, such as 566.36.

Or, if you don’t want to remove the Nvidia GeForce 572.83, you can try a couple of workarounds, which worked in some cases.

Try turning off G-Sync or Frame Generation in your games. Or you can completely turn off overlays like Discord, NVIDIA in-game, and MSI Afterburne.

Try lowering your refresh rate to 144 Hz or lower.

What do you do if you are not yet affected and using the older version? We recommend avoiding the newer GeForce Game Ready drivers until the chipmaker issues an official statement.