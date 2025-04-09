It’s been over seven years since Microsoft refreshed the Office (Microsoft 365) icons with Fluent Design in 2018. Time certainly flies, and Microsoft is preparing another refresh, according to screenshots seen by Windows Latest. Microsoft has sent a survey to select users asking for feedback on new “3D” Office icons, which look nice.

X user, who goes by the name @jbgski, first spotted the survey and shared a screenshot showing off the new icons. X user @jbgski was kind enough to share the details with Windows Latest, including an image that shows off the upcoming Microsoft 365 Office icons in full glory.

As shown in the above and below screenshots, the new icons look more modern than what we have currently, but they also represent a clear move toward a “3D” and softer look that fits with the overall AI and Windows 11 approach. Fluent Design has changed a lot over the past several years, and Microsoft now prefers “rounded” corners over sharper edges.

Windows 11’s interface has rounded corners everywhere, and Microsoft is bringing the same design philosophy to the Office 365 icons. While the old icons are already quite modern and probably don’t need a revamp, the new Office icons are smoother, have gradients, and have depth.

For example, look at the Outlook and OneDrive icons with a softer shape and shadow effects. If you look closely, you’ll notice that Microsoft has also updated the typography.

The letters (like W for Word or X for Excel) are still there, but they fit well with the new background.

All these icons now look very similar.

Biggest Office icons refresh in years

Microsoft last refreshed its Office app icons in 2018, followed by a wider rollout with Office 2021.

The new Office icons refresh is still being tested internally, and it’s not clear when they’ll roll out to the general public, but Microsoft is looking into how these icons can reflect the integration of AI in the Office suite.

For example, in an email survey, Microsoft asked users, “Do these icons make you feel like the product has more AI now?”

That’s a pretty interesting question to ask. What is Microsoft trying to imply here?

Based on my first impressions, I am not sure how these icons reflect “AI,” but could it be pointing to the gradient and new motion-like style of the icons, which somewhat points to AI magic?

Office Suite isn’t the only product getting iconography upgrades this year.

Even Windows 11’s battery icons are getting refreshed with modern design, colours and clarity.

These changes will begin rolling out later this year if everything goes according to the company’s plans.