Microsoft has rolled out an emergency update to patch an issue where the Copilot app is automatically uninstalled from Windows 11 version 24H2, 23H2 and Windows 10 when you deploy the March 2025 cumulative updates (KB5053606, KB5053598, and KB5053602).

On March 15, Windows Latest reported that Copilot is automatically getting deleted from systems after the mandatory security updates, which cannot be skipped. It’s all good now, as Microsoft has just delivered an emergency over-the-air update that takes care of Windows update madness.

As first spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft updated its support document to quietly confirm it patched an issue that removed the Copilot app. Again, we’re not seeing anything about the Copilot removal bug on the company’s official Windows dashboard. Microsoft is maintaining radio silence there.

“This issue has been fixed, and the affected devices are being returned to their original state,” Microsoft noted in a support document first spotted by Windows Latest.

As a result, Copilot is now being automatically installed and pinned to the taskbar via a server update if it was deleted by the March 2025 update.

Of course, if you’re not seeing Copilot on your PC yet, Microsoft recommends that you “reinstall the app from the Microsoft Store and pin it to the taskbar”. Or you can just wait and Microsoft will do it for you.

How Microsoft accidentally deleted the Copilot app

So what really happened? On March 11, Microsoft shipped mandatory security updates for Windows 11 and Windows 10. The updates were released as part of Patch Tuesday cycle.

While testing the updates, Windows Latest noticed that Windows 11 24H2’s KB5053598 is trashing PCs with Blue Screen of Death errors and even rendering the SSDs useless.

While BSOD and SSD issues haven’t been acknowledged yet, we also noticed that Copilot is disappearing automatically.

Later, Microsoft also confirmed that Copilot is automatically getting removed as soon as you install the March 2025 updates. This affected all supported versions of Windows, and some users told us that they were surprised when Copilot literally disappeared from their system overnight.

Microsoft hasn’t offered any explanation on what wrong wrong and I am clueless how something like that could even happen, but it’s very likely that Microsoft accidentally turned off Copilot roll out across PCs, which might have incorrectly removed the app from the systems.

Other problems still haunt Windows 11

This month’s cumulative update has several problems.

According to Microsoft’s documentation, some of you might run into printer issues if you use USB-connected dual mode, where printing works over USB and IPP Over USB protocols.

Microsoft says the bug automatically prints random text and data, which happens when you turn on your printer after disconnecting it.

In addition, we’ve seen installation issues, RDP disconnection, BSODs, and SSD issues after the patch.

What about you? Have you run into Copilot or other issues after recent updates? Let us know in the comments below.