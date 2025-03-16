Windows 11’s settings app has been a work in progress for the last four years, with options slowly migrating to it. It’s still not complete, but a recent Windows Server Build 26376 shows all the Mouse properties under one roof. It’s likely Windows 11 version 24H2 and 23H2 consumer editions will also pick up these changes, but let’s take a closer look.

As our friend Phantomofearth pointed out, Windows Server Build 26376 ships with new mouse-related settings. All the options present in the legacy Mouse properties applet are now available in the Settings app. The only difference is that the settings are still scattered under different sections, which is not the case with the legacy version.

For example, the Mouse Pointer Trails, Shadow, and Pointer image customization appear under the Accessibility section (Mouse pointer and touch page) of the Settings app. The image customization section lists all the available designs in a grid layout with large icons. We like this change because picking a cursor design is easy on the eyes.

On the other hand, the Mouse page in the Accessibility section lists the options related to hover, buttons, click lock, and more. If you go to the Devices page, the options are pretty much the same except for some new add-ons like Enhanced pointer precision and scrolling direction.

Is this new approach good?

Windows Latest likes the idea of a complete applet migration, so you don’t need to use two separate apps for controlling one device. The pages also offer links to related settings, so finding settings isn’t very difficult.

We only see one problem here, and that is related to the divided sections.

The legacy applet lists all the mouse settings in one window and uses tabs to separate them. If you want to change or find any settings, it’s easier to switch between tabs and locate the option. The Settings app approach is more aligned with the UI, but scattering mouse settings across multiple sections is not a good idea.

It might make the settings page succinct, but many prefer everything under one roof.

Since the change is already rolling out to the Server edition, hopes are high for the Windows 11 24H2 version. It won’t happen immediately, but Microsoft will reduce the need for a Control Panel in the future.

We would love it if Microsoft didn’t move the options around too much because that would urge old users to resort to the Control Panel even more. Or, you could use God Mode or Super God Mode to find any setting easily.