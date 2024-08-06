KB5040557 is now available for everyone in the Windows Insider Program’s Dev Channel, which is being used to test the Windows 11 2024 Update. This update adds a couple of useful mouse customization settings. Along with that, the update improves the Voice Access app and Energy Saver feature.

Windows Latest previously reported about the integration of Scrolling direction settings in the Canary channel. Now, the feature is available in the Dev channel as well.

You can change the Scrolling direction of the scroll wheel. Normally, when you scroll down, the page scrolls down. But you can invert this action now by selecting the “Down motion scrolls up” option.

We cannot comment on the usefulness of the setting, especially when your brain’s wired to scroll down to move down the page. Still, you have some options now.

Apart from the Scrolling direction adjustment, Windows 11 KB5040557 lets you enable or disable the “Enhanced pointer precision” feature on the Mouse settings page.

The option was available in the legacy Mouse Properties panel, but it was not migrated to the Settings app until today’s update. This shows that there are still many useful settings that have not been moved to the Settings app.

Besides the two additions to the Mouse settings page, Energy Saver will now prompt you to plug in your laptop’s charger if the battery level drops below twenty percent.

If you have an HDR display, you’ll also find a new Energy Saver recommendation suggestion about turning the HDR off. Note that the charger notification feature will only work if the Energy Saver is configured to always run on your PC.

Lastly, the spelling and corrections experience in the Voice Access app is better. All these new features and improvements are in the gradual rollout phase and might not show up immediately after updating your Insider PC.

Noteworthy issues in Windows 11 KB5040557

Microsoft highlighted the following issues in the official announcement post:

Windows Sandbox doesn’t launch and displays the error code 0x80370106.

Task Manager crashes if you switch between different tabs. The Performance section graphs display incorrect colors when the PC is in dark mode.

The text suggestions feature doesn’t work properly while using the keyboard.

New feature additions have considerably slowed down in the Insider channel as 24H2’s release date is closing.

The Start menu will have a major overhaul in the next feature update. You might get multiple layout options in the All apps section, companion panels for different apps on both sides, and even Copilot integration for suggestions.