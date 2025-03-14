Microsoft has finally introduced the web-based extensions store for Android on the Edge browser. How can you try extensions on Edge for Android? Just upgrade to the stable version v134.0.3124.57 of Microsoft Edge on your Android device to install useful extensions on the browser. You’ll find the extension store on Microsoft’s website.

Currently, 22 extensions are available to install, and more extensions will be added soon to the Extension Store. As the extensions are officially being offered on Microsoft’s browser, they are safe to install and use.

Back in early 2024, Microsoft started testing extensions for Edge Android through the browser’s Canary channel. During that early testing phase, users had to enable the “Android Extensions” flag on Edge Canary to access a few extensions, whereas the stable build of Edge Android allowed only two extensions.

Now, a year later, the stable Edge browser for Android OS offers over twenty cool extensions through the app, with more to be added soon. Although you can access the extensions on stable v134.0.3124.57 of Edge, the Extensions page is marked as Beta. It seems Microsoft is still making minor perfections before offering even more web extensions for the Edge browser on Android.

Back in December of 2024, Windows Latest reported about more extensions being added to the Extension store of Edge Android. Even back then, the extensions were available through Edge://flags. We also spilt the beans about Microsoft working on a bottom URL bar for Edge Android.

List of Extensions Currently Available on Edge Browser for Android [stable build]

In case you are wondering what extensions are currently available on the Edge extensions store for Android, here is a list of twenty-two extensions for you. The list includes popular VPNs, media downloaders, translation tool, e-commerce price tracker, and much more.

Tampermonkey

Dark Reader

Browsec VPN

Bitwarden Password Manager

Keepa-Amazon Price Tracker

Nord VPN

Immersive Translate

Auto Refresh Plus

Spnsorblock for YouTube

Violentmonkey

Cookie-Editor

I don’t care about cookies

Unhook-Remove YouTube related videos

User-Agent Switcher

Global Speed

Location Guard

AdGuard VPN

AIX Downloader

FetchV Video Downloader

SciptCat

WuCai Highlight web highlighter

Collabwriting- Shareable notes on the webpage

Install extensions on the Edge browser for Android

Here is a quick walkthrough to install the browser extensions available on the Edge Android app.

Install or update the Edge browser app for Android to the latest version. Launch the Edge browser and tap the menu button at the bottom right corner. Press the Extensions icon to view all the available extensions.

Tap the Get button beside your choice of extension to install it. Press Add to confirm the integration of the extension on Edge.



To find the installed extensions, open Edge on your Android device, tap the menu button, and go to Extensions. Also, under the Installed tab, you will find the extensions you have currently installed on Edge.

How to Enable/Disable an Extension in Edge Android?

To enable/disable an extension on the Edge browser for Android(stable)

Open the Edge browser and tap the menu button at the bottom right corner. Go to Extensions > Manage Extensions. Press the overflow menu icon next to the installed extension. Tap the toggle next to Enable to switch between turning the extension on or off.



You can also use an extension in the InPrivate browsing mode.

NOTE: To remove any extension from Edge Android, follow the same steps as above and tap the Remove option from the context menu for the respective extension you want to modify.

We tried using some of the extensions that we had installed while testing out the available extensions on Edge.

I tried using the Immersive Translate extension on a non-English webpage. Once the page loads, tap the mini extension icon at the side of the page to view the page content translated to English.

Next, we tried downloading videos from websites using the FetchV extension. Here is how to do it.

Load a webpage and let the video play. Now, tap the menu bar and go to Extensions. Tap on FetchV to see a series of files being captured.

Tap the topmost file to initiate the download. Access the downloaded file in your Edge downloads section.



NOTE: Using FetchV, you cannot download videos from YouTube due to copyright infringement TOS. When we tried using FetchV on YouTube, it could not capture any media for downloading.

We also tried the Dark Reader extension which once enabled shows webpages in a dark theme for better viewablity with less stress on eyes especially while browsing the web at night.

Now, most of the extensions worked fine for us, but as the Edge Extensions store for Android is fairly new, at times, you may come across minor bugs while using the extensions. Also, that could be an issue with the extension.

Lately, Microsoft has been giving Edge a lot of attention and improving the browser with exciting features. Recently, Microsoft was spotted testing a Free VPN on the Edge browser for PC and offering it to users on the Canary build for trial.

With the extension store for Edge Android going official, Microsoft may soon incorporate more useful features on the browser to make browsing productive for Android users.

Extensions make web browsing simpler, easier, and interesting. Now that the Edge Extension store for Android is available for everyone, try out the extensions on your device to enhance your browsing experience.

Also, do comment what other popular web extensions you want to see on the Edge browser for Android.