Microsoft Edge’s Secure Network hub is probably making a comeback. This feature is currently being tested on the Canary channel of Edge. The comeback of Edge’s Secure Network hub could help Microsoft advertise the feature easily and get more people on board.

Within the Secure Network hub, the Edge users get notification to try a free VPN (with Microsoft Account) to steer clear of online IP address tracking and keep their location private. If you’re in the Canary Canary channel of Edge, you can view the Secure Network button in the toolbar.

Clicking the secure network hub button in the Edge toolbar reveals a prompt to Get the VPN for free. However, X user Leopeva64 reports that the button to download the VPN is unresponsive.

This might be a bug as the feature is currently limited to Edge Canary.

Back in 2022, the Secure Network hub was briefly tested for some time. Later, Microsoft assimilated the features under the Secure Network Hub in the Browser Essentials and got rid of the Secure Network Hub button.

With the significant rise in global internet usage and the constant need to secure the online presence of users, Microsoft has seemingly found the right time to reintroduce its free VPN.

During its brief test run in 2022, we noticed that the Edge VPN used Cloudflare to encrypt the IP address of the device. With the VPN shielding your device, you can access sites hosted on non-secure domain URLs. Usually, these are sites with expired HTTPS security certificates.

When the Edge VPN is activated, the internet service provider (ISP) cannot monitor your browsing activities. The actual IP address of the device gets masked with the IP address designated by Cloudflare.

Can the Edge Secure Network VPN Spoof Geolocation?

While testing it back in 2022, Windows Latest observed that Edge secure network VPN could not spoof the geolocation as the other general VPN apps.

Normally, when you enable a VPN, you set a region other than your actual location to bypass geological restrictions for using specific apps or sites.

Contrary to that, on the Edge secure network, although the device IP could be switched with the one assigned by Cloudflare, your current regional location cannot be masked with a server of another region.

It means you cannot access geo-restricted content on the web using the Edge secure network VPN. In fact, in many ways, Edge’s “VPN” is not really the VPN replacement one might expect it to be. It’s a security/privacy solution that uses Cloudflare.

Now, in 2025, could Microsoft offer Edge secure network VPN with geo-location spoofing integrated as a new feature? We don’t know yet. However, the company is certainly trying to get more people to use Edge by advertising Secure Network as a free VPN, which is not a full-fledged “VPN.”

What about you? Do you use Edge’s Secure Network? Remember that the feature is not available in all regions yet.