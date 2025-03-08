Microsoft continues to expand the presence of its AI tool, Copilot. Now, Copilot AI is available on the Viber messenger app. Previously, Copilot was introduced on WhatsApp and Telegram.

We tried interacting with Copliot on Viber, Telegram, and WhatsApp. The Microsoft AI assistant works just fine on these apps. This rollout comes as a part of Copilot for social project to make the AI available across Telegram, WhatsApp, and now Viber.

Before trying out Copilot, install the latest update available for WhatsApp, Telegram, and Viber on the Play Store and App Store.

Get Copilot on Viber

Here is how you can chat with Copilot on Viber Messenger.

Launch Viber and tap the search button at the top. Type the term copilot to view Microsoft Copilot in the search results.

Tap on Microsoft Copilot to initiate chat. The AI tool will ask you to accept the TOS before chatting any further. Press “I Accept“.



You can ask Copilot questions, generate images, and retrieve general information. We noticed the AI shares pretty much correct information in whatever discussion we had with the Copilot.

You must allow Viber complete access to the files on your device to view the images it generates. Otherwise, the images would appear as blank thumbnail in the chat.

In our tests, Windows Latest observed that Copilot via Viber is also generating images using DALL-E 3, and quality is up to the mark. It’s apparently similar to copilot.microsoft.com, so no surprises there, and I wouldn’t be shocked if Microsoft makes it easy to download images in a resolution of your choice.

For now, it’s limited to what is generated by Copilot.

Use Copilot on Telegram

Like Viber, Microsoft Copilot AI bot is also available on the Telegram app.

But there’s a catch that we dislike. Unlike Viber and WhatsApp, on Telegram, the Copilot AI will ask you to share your phone number before starting a chat even though in the settings the number was set as visible to everyone.

This is being done because Copilot is not supposed to work in certain regions on Telegram, so Microsoft is asking for your phone number. In addition, Microsoft doesn’t want users to exploit’s Copilot image generation feature by using Telegram’s user bot, which relies on user accounts and allows interaction with a traditional account.

While a bot cannot interact with another bot, a userbot (which is built on top of the user account) can interact with the Copilot bot. By limiting Copilot to number-shared accounts, Microsoft can prevent large-scale user abuse.

Either way, you can find a way around it and generate more images than you could on Copilot web:

Launch Telegram and tap the search icon. Type Copliot in the search bar to view the bot. Tap on Microsoft Copilot.

Press Start to begin chatting. The Copilot bot will ask you to share your phone number. After sharing the phone number, you can continue to ask the Copilot questions, create images, or get any other information.



How to Use Copilot on WhatsApp

During the testing of Copilot on the various messaging apps, we noticed that unlike Telegram and Viber, we could not search for the Copilot bot using WhatsApp’s search. You can, however, access it through the Copilot’s WhatsApp account linked below.

Launch WhatsApp on your phone. Access the Copilot account on WhatsApp here. Once the Microsoft Copilot account is found on WhatsApp, tap Continue to Chat. In the chat thread, press I Accept to comply with the TOS of Copilot.



On Viber, Whatsapp, and Telegram, AI Copilot cannot create images of real individuals, pictures depicting objectionable content, copyrighted images, etc. Also, asking the Copilot about obscene or adult-oriented information will not be entertained.



It was interesting to note that while fetching information, Copilot on Telegram and Viber would cite their sources, the same AI bot on WhatsApp did not mention any source of the information it shared.

While replying to your queries in the chats, Copilot will often hint you to install the standalone mobile app. It will share a download link that will redirect you to the Play Store or App Store to grab the application on your device.



You can even continue chatting with Copilot on web and desktop versions of these messenger apps.

Copilot’s expanded social roll out comes after Microsoft released a fifth redesign for AI on Windows 11.

What about you? Have you tried using Copilot on these social media apps? At the time of writing, Copilot on Telegram has up to 60,000 monthly users, which is a lot given the bot is not even mentioned on Microsoft’s website.