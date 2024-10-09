When we reported about Copilot for Telegram, we also pointed out that Microsoft has bigger plans for Copilot on social media. The project is called “Copilot for Social”, and as part of its efforts, Microsoft is bringing Copilot to WhatsApp. You can now try it in some regions, including the United States.

In our tests, Windows Latest observed that “Copilot for WhatsApp” is another chatbot that lets you interact with a large language model. It’s not powerful or deeply integrated into WhatsApp, but I’m told Microsoft has plans to improve the experience of Copilot on WhatsApp. It still appears to be in the early stage of development

WhatsApp already has Meta AI, which is deeply integrated into the app. It works really well, and you can launch it via a dedicated Meta AI button or the search bar. On the other hand, Copilot for WhatsApp is just yet another chatbot and is not as deeply integrated as Meta AI because Meta does not allow it.

In a support document seen by Windows Latest, Microsoft has yanked the mention of Copilot for Telegram for some reason, and only WhatsApp chatbot is specified.

It’s unclear if Microsoft has plans to end support for Telegram bot, but as of writing this article, Copilot for Telegram still works.

Speaking of Copilot for WhatsApp, it’s possible to capture a photo and share it with the chatbot, and then ask it to describe the photo. It’s also able to use DALL-E 3 to generate AI images, and it works really well in our tests.