Windows 11 24H2 is now available for more ASUS PCs after a BIOS update that fixed the long-standing BSOD issue. This comes after we reported that Windows 11 24H2 has been released for PCs that rely on the Auto HDR feature to automatically translate standard graphics content into High Dynamic Range, which makes the graphics look more natural.

As Windows Latest reported in October, certain ASUS PCs could crash with a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error when you try to download and install Windows 11 24H2. It was unclear what was causing the problem, but the issue seemingly affected a number of ASUS customers, particularly ASUS models X415KA and X515KA.

In a statement to Windows Latest, ASUS support staff previously clarified that Windows 11 24H2 had compatibility issues with certain hardware features in these two models and was not aware of other problems affecting the remaining PCs in the lineup.

As spotted by Windows Latest, there’s a new BIOS patch for affected ASUS PCs and it’s rolling out via Windows Update. It’s actually important for some configurations.

For example, if you have an ASUS PC that hasn’t received Windows 11 24H2 yet, or you can’t even see it when you check for updates, you should look for the new BIOS update.

According to Microsoft’s document, ASUS BIOS with version 311 or older will not be offered Windows 11 24H2.

Since it’s a special case, the BIOS released via Windows Update is marked as CU (Critical Update), but it won’t install automatically. BIOS updates are typically optional unless they fix major security loopholes.

What could still block the Windows 11 24H2 update?

There are still several issues in Windows 11 24H2 that prevent devices from upgrading, including an issue where PCs with Dirac Audio (cridspapo.dll) lose audio output after installing 24H2.

Microsoft is blocking the upgrade on devices where these problems have been observed after Windows 11 2024 Update:

Older versions of Safe Exam Browser fail to open on 24H2.

BSOD with (“MEMORY_MANAGEMENT”) error on Intel Alder Lake+ and vPro.

Some third-party wallpaper apps fail to launch. Intel SST driver versions (10.29.0.5152 or 10.30.0.5152) cause BSODs after the 24H2 upgrade.

Asphalt 8 might periodically stop responding (Safeguard ID: 52796746)

At this point, it’s unclear when the upgrade will be unblocked for everyone, but it does appear that we’ll get to that point slowly, hopefully before the Windows 11 25H2 announcement.

What about you? Have you upgraded to Windows 11 24H2? How is it treating your device? Let us know in the comments below.