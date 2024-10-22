Windows 11 24H2 is becoming a challenge to install for Windows 11 23H2 users. Some ASUS PC models are facing a Blue Screen of Death error after trying to apply the 24H2 update. Similarly, VoiceMeeter app users face the BSOD error with a memory stopcode. The integrated camera fails to work after the 24H2 upgrade, causing sign-in problems.

Previously, we reported about Intel Sound drivers and Easy Anti-Cheat, among several other apps that prevented users from upgrading to 24H2. After seven confirmed reports of problems with multiple old apps and hardware, these three new issues have popped up, increasing the overall count to ten. Let’s discuss these problems in detail.

ASUS PCs cannot install the 24H2 update

Microsoft has stopped offering the Windows 11 24H2 update for some select ASUS PC models.

The reason for this temporary block is firmware issues with the X415KA and X515KA laptop models. When you try to install the update on any of these laptops, a BSOD error appears, preventing Windows from applying the update. However, based on reports seen by us, this is not specifically limited to just Asus’ two models.

There are reports of BSODs on other PCs too, including those developed by Lenovo.

Since it is a firmware issue, ASUS will roll out a patch for these affected models. After that, Microsoft will resume the update offers for them.

Note that these are entry-level model laptops with Intel Celeron N4500 and Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processors, which are popular in student and office segments.

Apps freeze while using the Camera

This issue comes into play after installing the Windows 11 24H2 update. The update installs without an issue, but if the user launches the Camera app or uses any form of face authentication like Windows Hello, the apps/system freezes.

The problem also appears in some third-party face-scanning apps. Microsoft has applied a compatibility hold on devices with face recognition support. But if you have already installed the Windows 11 24H2 update and face this issue, rolling back to 23H2 is a wise choice.

Otherwise, you’ll have to stick to other sign-in methods and not use Camera and other apps, which isn’t feasible for everyone.

VoiceMeeter triggers BSODs

A classic case of driver incompatibility troubles the users post the 24H2 update.

VoiceMeeter fails to work properly on 24H2 PCs and encounters a MEMORY MANAGEMENT stop code with a BSOD. It impacts all the users who use the app to mix audio from multiple sources.

If you use VoiceMeeter on your 23H2 PCs, you won’t see the 24H2 update offer until the app developers release a patch for the driver’s incompatibility.

Lastly, if you own any of the suggested ASUS PC laptop models we discussed above, don’t manually install the 24H2 update using the clean install or other registry tweak methods.

If you have spotted a unique problem after installing this version update, share it with us in the comments.