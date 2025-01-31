Windows 11 24H2 is more game-friendly than ever, as Microsoft has lifted another upgrade block that affected users with the Auto HDR feature turned on. If you were affected and installed the Windows 11 24H2 update, some of you might have experienced severe gaming issues, including a bug that crashes games. It also causes incorrect game colours.

On January 28, Microsoft released KB5050094, an optional update with dozens of bug fixes, and it told us that the patch also addresses gaming problems, including a bug where Auto HDR goes rough. The company also added that the safeguard has now been lifted, so more people can grab the upgrade.

For those unaware, when Microsoft published Windows 11 version 24H2 (Windows 11 2024 Update) on October 1, some users started experiencing severe gaming issues. The problems vary because some claimed that the games crashed with a Blue Screen of Death, and others noted that the colours did not match the original graphics of the games.

In worse cases, games stopped responding when users tried to play them on Windows 11 24H2. According to Microsoft’s documentation we previously covered, the root cause behind the problem was the AutoHDR feature, which is enabled on some devices by default or turned on by the user manually.

Auto HDR, as the name suggests, is supposed to automatically detect when you’re in a game and translate the standard dynamic range content to high dynamic range (HDR) to make sure colours are vivid and sharp. The idea is to make gaming more when on Windows 11 without your intervention,

However, Windows 11 24H2 doesn’t know how to handle Auto HDR requests, and when it detects Auto HDR is turned on, it automatically tries to translate the graphics content, but that causes poor colours. The colours are incorrect, and in the worst case – the game stops responding.

You’ll see an error like “game window name – not responding”. Then, you either need to wait for the game to start working again or restart it by killing the process from the Task Manager. It depends on how you want to deal with it, but Microsoft previously told Windows Latest that turning off Auto HDR patches the problem.

Anyways, Microsoft has finally patched the Auto HDR and gaming issues. It has also lifted the upgrade block, which means Windows 11 24H2 is now available for more gamers.

The issue has been fixed with Windows 11 KB5050094, which is an optional update.

Microsoft told me Auto HDR issues will be patched for everyone when Windows 11 February 2025 Updates begin rolling out on February 11.