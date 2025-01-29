Windows 11 KB5050094 is an optional update for Windows 11 24H2 that will not download or install automatically, but you might want to give it a try because it has a lot of new features. You can get it via Windows Update or use the direct download links KB5050094 .msu offline installers.

So, what’s new in Windows 11 KB5050094? I tried the update, so you know what you’ll see if you choose to install it. First and foremost, it’s an optional update, so it shows up only when you check for updates under Settings > Windows Update.

This update, released on January 28, is titled 2025-01 Cumulative Update Preview for Windows 11 Version 24H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5050094). However, remember that it could install automatically when you toggle “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available”.

In addition to all the sweet new features, Microsoft has finally fixed an issue where Auto HDR causes over-saturation when playing games. For those unaware, Auto HDR is a feature in Windows 11 that converts SDR content into HDR (high dynamic range) with the purpose of improving gameplay, but a bug in the OS breaks the feature.

As a result, some of the games either stop working or have weird colours that could ruin your experience. Microsoft previously blocked the update on PCs with Auto HDR, but KB5050094 has finally fixed it, so you can now play whatever you want to, and the games will not crash anymore.

The upgrade block has also been lifted.

Download Links for Windows 11 KB5050094

Windows 11 KB5050094 Direct Download Links: 64-bit and ARM (.msu) | Microsoft Update Catalag.

The size of the KB5050094 update is 1,127MB if you’re on an Intel or AMD PC, and the ARM version is 1,310MB.

At the moment, this update is no longer being offered via Windows Update because Microsoft is investigating a bug. We expect the update to show up via Windows Update in a few hours, but for now, if you really want it, you can use the Microsoft Update Catalog linked above.

What’s new in Windows 11 Build 26100.3037

As soon as you install the update, Windows 11 24H2 KB5050094 will bump to Build 26100.3037. It will not change the OS version because it’s a service/cumulative update for Windows 11 version 24H2. Only build number changes.

Also, remember everything we highlight in this update will begin shipping to everyone with Windows 11 February 2025 Update, so you can skip the update if you don’t want these changes.

We typically recommend avoiding monthly optional updates because they are buggier than the Patch Tuesday releases, but for most of us, the update would be fine, and we haven’t heard of any major problems after Windows 11 KB5050094 update.

1. Mouse cursor disappearing bug fixed

KB5050094 has FINALLY fixed an issue that causes the mouse cursor to disappear when you try to select or edit texts using the cursor. Windows Latest flagged the issue multiple times, and I even made a long, detailed report explaining what was wrong.

In our tests, Windows Latest observed that Windows 11 24H2 has a bug where mouse cursor/text selection will disappear as soon as you hover over the address bar and text field in Chromium apps.

This bug affected all browsers on Windows 11, and Windows 11 24H2 was barely usable because of this bug. We noticed that turning off HDR fixes the problem, but this wasn’t a good workaround. With Windows 11 KB5050094, it’s finally fixed, and the cursor will not disappear when you hover over the text fields in browsers and some select apps.

2. DAC Audio USB now works again

DAC USB audio-connected headphones will now work again.

January 2025’s security update has a bug that causes DAC audio headphones to stop working. Affected users were unable to listen to audio. Microsoft has recommended that affected users stop using DAC Audio and directly use the headphones.

If you’re affected, you should grab the KB5050094 update.

3. Better taskbar with improved animations and Studio Effects button

After KB5050094, you will notice that the taskbar now handles app previews better. The preview appears when you hover over the taskbar apps running in the background.

The animations are now smoother, and the preview looks slightly better than before.

Another notable change in Windows 11 Build 26100.3037 is related to Windows Studio Effects.

Windows Studio Effects, which uses local AI to improve your video and camera quality when you’re in a meeting or casually using the camera app. It’s a filter that uses AI so you look your best on important days, and now Windows 11 will show the Studio icon when it’s being used.

You’ll notice the Windows Studio Effects on the taskbar or system tray when you’re on a video call, and your hardware supports NPU, which is required for Studio Effects.

4. File Explorer got better

With Windows 11 KB5050094, File Explorer is getting much better after today’s update. First and foremost, you can now access the “New Folder” command when you right-click items in the left pane or sidebar.

Previously, the “New Folder” option appeared only inside the main content area, but you’ll now see the option within the left sidebar as well. Microsoft has also fixed an issue where the time and date properties of a file could change when you copy the file to another location.

A bug where the search bar in File Explorer loses focus when you type on it has been fixed. Microsoft patched issues with the dark theme where icons would not update when you switched themes.

This required you to restart File Explorer/open it again, but after the January 2025 optional patch, changes will reflect immediately.

Here is the complete list of fixes and improvements in the Windows 11 KB5050094 24H2 update:

You can now change the time zone as a regular user. No admin permission is required. Do it from Settings > Time & Language > Date & Time.

A bug where the cursor becomes transparent has been fixed.

Mouse shutters when you move it across the screen.

A bug that causes Snipping Tool screenshots to appear distorted has been fixed. This happens when you use different display scaling.

A bug where that causes Excel to keep loading has been fixed. This affected Excel 2016 only.

Microsoft has fixed an issue where audio devices do not start and Device manager shows an error “This device cannot start”.

A bug where the camera is not recognized has been fixed. Microsoft says it affected USB cameras only.

Task Manager now opens faster. Previously, a bug in Task Manager caused the app to take too long to load.

Windows Update 0x800736b3 issue has been fixed.

And that’s all. As you can see, KB5050094 is a massive release, and it doesn’t have any new issues, so you can grab it safely from Windows Update once it starts rolling out again.