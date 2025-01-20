Microsoft is trying its best to keep up with the AI revolution, and its Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs are a perfect example of it. Microsoft is betting big on AI in Windows 11 with features like Recall, Click To Do and even a new Windows Search that uses semantic search. But what about older PCs that are not capable of running Windows 11?

Windows 10 support ends on October 14, 2025, and we’re less than 280 days from the big day. OEMs have their own ideas to push people towards Win11. While speaking at CES 2025, Dell’s Sam Burd announced that it’s going ahead with Copilot+ PCs using AMD’s Ryzen AI chips. While talking to an AMD representative, he shared his company’s approach:

“We believe upgrading to AI PCs is gonna pay dividends in productivity. You think about it, there’s a massive installed base of 1.5 billion PCs many of which don’t meet the hardware requirements to run Windows 11. So customers that are thinking about refreshing see a world where AI is evolving faster than anyone expected and the world’s greatest productivity device, the PC is poised to play a pivotal role in the AI revolution.

… but we’ve got to make it easier for CIOs to deploy AI models at scale on PCs and as we spend time with customers, we see how complex this process is today… so we are making it easier to get AI running on PCs with Dell Pro AI Studio.”

While one may argue about the figures Sam mentioned, there is no doubt that Windows 11 has stricter hardware requirements compared to Windows 10 and is more resource-hungry.

And with Windows 10 approaching its end-of-support deadline in October 2025, it is clear that Microsoft has no plans to revive Windows 10 with AI. The OS is now done and dusted.

Like other OEM partners, Dell is also looking into adding AI to all its PCs. As for existing Windows 10 PCs that cannot be upgraded to Windows 11, they’ve no choice but to settle for cloud-based AI solutions.

One possible solution I could think of is offering a cloud-based AI framework, much like Office 365. However, as Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 10 will reach the end of its lifecycle on Oct. 14, 2025, it’s probably not the path Microsoft intends to pursue.

Microsoft declaring 2025 as the year of the Windows 11 PC refresh

With Windows 10 support coming to an end, Microsoft is urging its users to upgrade to Windows 11 to take full advantage of its advanced features and AI-powered capabilities.

During CES 2025, as Windows Latest previously reported, Microsoft has even declared 2025 the Year of the Windows 11 PC refresh, and Copilot+ PCs are at the forefront of this plan.

One main reason Microsoft focuses more on Windows 11 is security. Windows 11 is inherently more secure than Windows 10, thanks to TPM 2.0 and Pluton security processors.

Either way, if you want to keep using Windows 10, you can, but remember that the device would be vulnerable to security issues. Microsoft is also offering a $30 per year security updates scheme for Windows 10. Or you can just upgrade to Windows 11 by buying a Copilot + PC (this is what Microsoft and partners are hoping from Windows 10 EOL).

What do you think about Microsoft and its OEM partners betting big on AI PCs? Let us know in the comment section below.