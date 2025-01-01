In an unexpected turn of events, Windows 11 24H2 problems are causing famous Assassin’s Creed Origins ratings to fall on Steam. This appears to be happening because gamers blame Ubisoft and Steam for failing to meet Windows 11 24H2 requirements and offering a whopping 90% discount when they know the compatibility issues.

Windows 11 24H2 is becoming a mess in the gaming community, especially if you own Ubisoft games. As Windows Latest previously reported, Windows 11 24H2 has a bug that causes issues with some Ubisoft games, such as Assassin’s Creed Origins. According to Microsoft’s documentation, the bug renders games useless.

For example, if you own Assassin’s Creed Origins and play it after installing Windows 11 24H2, you might notice that the game either crashes or becomes unresponsive during the gameplay. In some cases, the app is unresponsive during the launch process, and it also has a black screen problem.

Ubisoft and Microsoft acknowledged the problem and blocked the upgrade on affected PCs, so you don’t run into issues with Ubisoft games after you install Windows 11 24H2.

However, the upgrade block saves you only when you try to install Windows 11 24H2 on a PC where you have already played the games.

What if you installed Windows 11 24H2 first, then purchased Assassin’s Creed Origins, and tried opening it? It will fail to open, crash or become unresponsive. You’re basically out of luck in this situation, as you won’t be able to play the game unless you go back to Windows 11 23H2, which could be a challenge for some people.

To go back to Windows 11 23H2, you need to reinstall the operating system and set up everything all over again to play this game.

“Broken by Windows”: Assassin’s Creed Origins Reviews Take a Dive

The whole saga is particularly frustrating if you bought the Assassin’s Creed Origins this week during Steam’s 90% sale. Steam’s holiday sale and Assassin’s Creed Origin compatibility issue with Windows 11 24H2 haven’t gone well with the gamers.

As first reported by Windows Latest, Steam pages are filling up with negative reviews. People are upset because they think the game shouldn’t have been discounted on Steam if it doesn’t work with Windows 11 24H2.

Most users blame Ubisoft for not acting fast enough, while others hold Microsoft responsible for a rushed Windows update. One reviewer wrote:

“Ignore all of the negative reviews that people have been review bombing lately. The crashes aren’t Ubisoft’s fault, it’s Microsoft’s fault for breaking Windows 11. Either roll back your Windows 11 installation to an earlier version, or just go back to Windows 10.”

However, not everyone thinks Ubisoft is off the hook. One player criticized the company for staying silent too long:

“How can Steam and Ubisoft allow a game to go on sale that does not work? There is a known issue between Ubisoft and Microsoft, so pause the sale until it’s fixed.”

Other comments suggest the crashes happen right from the start, with one buyer saying they “can’t even get past the tutorial,” and another stating the game “freezes at launch.”

Still, some gamers praise Origins itself, calling it “one of my favorite AC games” and a “masterpiece” of open-world exploration—when it runs correctly.

To understand the damage, Windows Latest reviewed the last 80 users reviews over the past 48 hours, and roughly 30 reviews specifically criticize Assassin’s Creed Origins for being unplayable or broken on Windows 11 24H2. 30 reviews out of 80 recent reviews cite that it often crashes, freezes, or black screens.

Most of the reviews reviewed by Windows Latest were posted between December 29, 2024, to January 1, 2025.

As I already mentioned, Microsoft and Ubisoft have issued an upgrade block on affected PCs. However, it only helps if you already own the game before trying to install Windows 11 24H2.

Anyone who installed Windows 11 24H2 first and then bought Assassin’s Creed Origins might be out of luck without rolling back to Windows 11 23H2 or Windows 10.

While responding to one of the reviews, a developer from Ubisoft responded, stating that they’re very “sorry” about the situation, and they can confirm “it [crashing issue] has been reported for investigating, and our teams are already working towards a solution with Microsoft. Once new information is available, it will be provided through official channels,” a Ubisoft dev noted, as first spotted by Windows Latest.

Windows 11 24H2 gaming issues go well beyond Assassin’s Creed Origins. Windows Latest has previously reported how several games are affected where they either crash or run slower than usual after the update.